Tokyo Olympics, IND vs AUS Hockey LIVE: India unchanged against Australia, eyes second win

India's second Tokyo 2020 Olympics hockey game against Australia at the Oi Hockey Stadium on Sunday.

8' PENALTY CORNER FOR INDIA!

5' The Australian substitute Thomas Sharp enters the Indian 'D', but once again the opposition defence clears the danger without conceding a penalty corner.

3' Tim Brand goes on a move forward on the right flank. He wins a free hit close to goal but isn't able to capitalise on it.

1' EARLY ATTEMPT FROM AUSTRALIA! Andrew Ogilvie tries to find a teammate with quick pass up front. But the ball goes out of play.

AND THE MATCH BEGINS!

India names an unchanged XI from yesterday's 3-2 win over New Zealand. Meanwhile, Andrew Ogilvie comes in to replace Joseph Wickham in the Australian line-up, which started the 5-3 victory against Japan.

INDIA PLAYING XI: PR Sreejesh (GK), Rupinder Pal Singh, Surender Kumar, Harmanpreet Singh, Amit Rohidas, Manpreet Singh (C), Hardik Singh, Nilakanta Sharma, Dilpreet Singh, Mandeep Singh, Shamser Singh.

COACH - Graham Reid.

AUSTRALIA PLAYING XI: Matthew Dawson, Edward Ockenden (C), Jacob Whetton, Joshua Simmonds, Aran Zalewski, James Beale, Trent Mitton, Tim Brand, Andrew Charter (GK), Jeremy Hayward, Andrew Ogilvie.

COACH - Colin Batch.

India beat New Zealand (NZL) 3-2 in a Pool A men's hockey match at the Tokyo Olympics on Saturday. A brace from Harmanpreet Singh and crucial saves in the end from PR Sreejesh carried India into the next round. Rupinder Pal Singh also scored a penalty.

THE SQUADS: India - P.R. Sreejesh, Manpreet Singh, Harmanpreet Singh, Rupinder Pal Singh, Surender Kumar, Amit Rohidas, Birendra Lakra, Hardik Singh, Vivek Sagar Prasad, Nilakanta Sharma, Sumit, Shamsher Singh, Dilpreet Singh, Gurjant Singh, Lalit Kumar Upadhyay, Mandeep Singh. Australia: James Beale, Tim Brand, Andrew Charter, Tom Craig, Matthew Dawson, Blake Govers, Jeremy Hayward, Tim Howard, Dylan Martin, Trent Mitton, Edward Ockenden, Andrew Ogilvie, Thomas Sharp, Joshua Simmonds, Jacob Whetton, Aran Zalewski.

