Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 3: List of Gold medallists Family gold: Japan's Uta Abe and her brother Hifumi Abe made history as the first siblings to win gold medals on the same day. Team Sportstar 26 July, 2021 00:40 IST Yuto Horigome of Japan became the first-ever gold medallist in Skateboarding, an event that made its debut at Tokyo Olympics. - REUTERS Team Sportstar 26 July, 2021 00:40 IST The second day of the Tokyo Olympics saw the first-ever gold medallist in skateboarding. The impressive show by Yuto Horigome from Japan ensured a mirror-cracking debut for the sport at the Games.READ| Japan’s Yuto Horigome wins first ever Olympic gold medal in skateboarding Japan's Uta Abe and her brother Hifumi Abe made history as the first siblings to win gold medals on the same day. Judoka Uta triumphed in the women’s 52kg category on Sunday, hours before her brother Hifumi took gold in the men’s 66kg final.READ| Tennis in Tokyo Olympics: Sania Mirza-Ankita Raina crash out Complete list of gold medallists on Day 3: South Korea: Archery: Women’s teamAnna Kiesenhofer (Aut): Cycling: Women’s road raceShi Tingmao & Wang Han (Chn): Diving: Women’s synchronised 3m springboardLee Kiefer (USA): Fencing: Women’s foil individualRomain Cannone (Fra): Fencing: Men’s epee individualUta Abe (Jpn): Judo: Women’s 52kgHifumi Abe (Jpn): Judo: Men’s 66kgWilliam Shaner (USA): Shooting: Men’s 10m air rifleVitalina Batsarashkina (ROC): Shooting: Women’s 10m air pistolYuto Horigome (Jpn): Skateboarding: Men’s streetYui Ohashi (Jpn): Swimming: Women’s 400m individual medleyAustralia: Swimming: Women’s 4x100m freestyle relayAhmed Hafnaoui (Tun): Swimming: Men’s 400m freestyleChase Kalisz (USA): Swimming: Men’s 400m individual medleyUlugbek Rashitov (UZB): Taekwondo: Men’s 68kgAnastasija Zolotic (USA): Taekwondo: Women’s 57kgLi Fabin (Chn): Weightlifting: Men’s 61kgLijun Chen (Chn): Weightlifting: Men’s 67kg Click here for our full coverage of the Tokyo Olympics. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :