Tokyo Olympics 2020 Day 3: List of Gold medallists

The second day of the Tokyo Olympics saw the first-ever gold medallist in skateboarding. The impressive show by Yuto Horigome from Japan ensured a mirror-cracking debut for the sport at the Games.

Japan's Uta Abe and her brother Hifumi Abe made history as the first siblings to win gold medals on the same day. Judoka Uta triumphed in the women’s 52kg category on Sunday, hours before her brother Hifumi took gold in the men’s 66kg final.

Complete list of gold medallists on Day 3:

South Korea: Archery: Women’s team

Anna Kiesenhofer (Aut): Cycling: Women’s road race

Shi Tingmao & Wang Han (Chn): Diving: Women’s synchronised 3m springboard

Lee Kiefer (USA): Fencing: Women’s foil individual

Romain Cannone (Fra): Fencing: Men’s epee individual

Uta Abe (Jpn): Judo: Women’s 52kg

Hifumi Abe (Jpn): Judo: Men’s 66kg

William Shaner (USA): Shooting: Men’s 10m air rifle

Vitalina Batsarashkina (ROC): Shooting: Women’s 10m air pistol

Yuto Horigome (Jpn): Skateboarding: Men’s street

Yui Ohashi (Jpn): Swimming: Women’s 400m individual medley

Australia: Swimming: Women’s 4x100m freestyle relay

Ahmed Hafnaoui (Tun): Swimming: Men’s 400m freestyle

Chase Kalisz (USA): Swimming: Men’s 400m individual medley

Ulugbek Rashitov (UZB): Taekwondo: Men’s 68kg

Anastasija Zolotic (USA): Taekwondo: Women’s 57kg

Li Fabin (Chn): Weightlifting: Men’s 61kg

Lijun Chen (Chn): Weightlifting: Men’s 67kg