Tokyo Olympics: Physio Evangeline to accompany Sindhu

For B. Evangeline, it will be a different Olympics debut. She will be accompanying world champion and Rio Olympics silver medallist P.V. Sindhu as her physio for the Tokyo Games.

Evangeline’s services were sought by Sindhu, given the qualified physio’s significant contribution on her winning the 2019 World championship gold in Basel.

“Yes, I am grateful to Sindhu and to M/s. Praveen Raju and Pradeep Raju of Suchitra Academy for the tremendous trust they have shown me for such an event like the Olympics,” she told Sportstar.

Asked what exactly was her role, she said: “Frankly, the physio’s response has to be very quick in any given situation, understand the body language of the athlete.”

WATCH | PV Sindhu: Excited for Tokyo Olympics, will miss fans

“Fortunately, Sindhu told me the history of her body. So we gelled really well,” the physio said.

“Well, every minute aspect including the diet Sindhu takes, number of calories she burns during fitness and practice sessions, are crucial. Recovery sessions are the most important aspect of any athlete’s training,” she said.

“I know the demands of Sindhu’s body and what exactly she needs at the end of the day to be back in action the next day,” Evangeline said.

Big change

“A lot of work has been done on Sindhu in the last few years on the fitness front with Srikanth sir (fitness trainer M. Srikanth Verma) playing a lead role. There is a big change in her fitness levels now,” Evangeline said.

READ: 'My target in Tokyo is to come back with a gold'

“The emphasis in Tokyo will be to check her body daily, whether she needs any trigger points to be released, ensure there is no muscular tightness, no lactic acid formations and whether she needs a massage or not.

“And, luckily the Game Recovery equipment sanctioned by the Union Sports Ministry should be a big plus in our preparations,” she said.

The physio will also take care of the other Indian athletes in the Olympics.

“Definitely, since it will be my first Olympics. I am really excited and take pride in being the first female physio with Indian badminton team for an Olympics. Like all Indians, I would like to see Sindhu win the gold,” she concluded.