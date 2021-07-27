Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics Taekwondo: Russian Larin wins men's +80kg gold medal Larin defeated North Macedonia's Dejan Georgievski in the gold medal match on Tuesday. Reuters CHIBA 27 July, 2021 19:11 IST Vladislav Larin, of the Russian Olympic Committee cewlebrates after winning taekwondo men's 80kg final at Tokyo Olympics. - AP Reuters CHIBA 27 July, 2021 19:11 IST The Russia Olympic Committee's Vladislav Larin defeated North Macedonia's Dejan Georgievski to win the men's taekwondo +80kg category gold medal on Tuesday.Cuba's Rafael Yunier Alba Castillo and South Korea's In Kyo Don claimed the bronze medals. Click here for our full coverage of the Tokyo Olympics. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :