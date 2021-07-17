Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics football: Germany walk off from Honduras friendly after alleged racist abuse Germany's men's Olympic football team left the pitch five minutes before full-time after it alleged its defender Jordan Torunarigha was racially abused. Reuters 17 July, 2021 18:10 IST The German men's Olympic football team left the pitch five minutes before the end of their warm-up game against Honduras on Saturday after defender Jordan Torunarigha (R) was allegedly racially abused. - GETTY IMAGES Reuters 17 July, 2021 18:10 IST The German men's Olympic football team left the pitch five minutes before the end of their warm-up game against Honduras on Saturday in Wakayama, Japan after defender Jordan Torunarigha was allegedly racially abused.The game, played behind closed doors, was tied at 1-1 at the time of the incident, which the Honduras national team said was a misunderstanding."The game has ended 5 minutes early with the score at 1-1. The Germany players left the pitch after Jordan Torunarigha was racially abused," the national team said on Twitter.READ: Olivier Giroud joins AC Milan, thanks Chelsea fans for 'special moments' Germany's Olympic football coach and former international Stefan Kuntz added: "When one of our players is racially abused, playing on is not an option." The game has ended 5 minutes early with the score at 1-1. The Germany players left the pitch after Jordan Torunarigha was racially abused.#WirfuerD #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/D85Q63Ynr9— Germany (@DFB_Team_EN) July 17, 2021 Germany begins its Olympic Group D campaign against Brazil on July 22, while Honduras will take on Romania in their Group B opener. Visit Tokyo Olympics : Full Coverage. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :