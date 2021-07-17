Tokyo Olympics football: Germany walk off from Honduras friendly after alleged racist abuse

The German men's Olympic football team left the pitch five minutes before the end of their warm-up game against Honduras on Saturday in Wakayama, Japan after defender Jordan Torunarigha was allegedly racially abused.

The game, played behind closed doors, was tied at 1-1 at the time of the incident, which the Honduras national team said was a misunderstanding.

"The game has ended 5 minutes early with the score at 1-1. The Germany players left the pitch after Jordan Torunarigha was racially abused," the national team said on Twitter.

Germany's Olympic football coach and former international Stefan Kuntz added: "When one of our players is racially abused, playing on is not an option."

The game has ended 5 minutes early with the score at 1-1. The Germany players left the pitch after Jordan Torunarigha was racially abused.#WirfuerD #Tokyo2020 pic.twitter.com/D85Q63Ynr9 — Germany (@DFB_Team_EN) July 17, 2021

Germany begins its Olympic Group D campaign against Brazil on July 22, while Honduras will take on Romania in their Group B opener.