Olivier Giroud thanks Chelsea fans before moving to AC Milan

France international striker Olivier Giroud thanked Chelsea's fans, players and coaches for "special moments" as his switch away from the Premier League club drew closer, with British media reporting Italian side AC Milan would be his next team.

World Cup-winner Giroud scored 39 goals in 119 games in all competitions for Chelsea and helped the London outfit claim the Champions League, Europa League and FA Cup since joining them from Arsenal in 2018.

RELATED | Watch: Benzema, Giroud star in France's win over Switzerland

"To all the Blues, to my team mates, to all my coaches, to the whole club, a huge thank you for these special moments," Giroud tweeted.

"I'm starting a new journey with a light and happy heart. Our victories in the FA Cup, Europa League and Champions League have been magnificent."

FILE PHOTO: Chelsea's Olivier Giroud with the 2021 Champions League Winner's trophy with Chelsea in Porto, Portugal - AP

The 34-year-old joined Chelsea from Arsenal for a reported GBP 18 million (USD 24.79 million) in January 2018 and had a year left on his contract at Stamford Bridge.

He started only eight Premier League games for Chelsea last season following the arrival of German forwards Kai Havertz and Timo Werner.

He was part of France's Euro 2020 campaign where the world champion was knocked out by Switzerland in the last-16.

READ | EURO 2020: Switzerland stuns France to set up Spain quarterfinal

Sky Sports said Giroud arrived at Milan's La Madonnina clinic on Friday to undergo a medical. Reports added Milan would pay around EUR one million (USD 1.18 million) for the player who is expected to sign a two-year deal.

In June, Milan signed Chelsea's Fikayo Tomori on a permanent transfer after the defender spent the second half of the 2020-21 season with the Italian side on loan.

Milan, who finished second in Serie A last season, begin their 2021-22 league campaign away to Sampdoria on August 22.