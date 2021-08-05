Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics Tokyo Olympics Men's Hockey: Belgium wins gold after shootout victory over Australia Belgium won 3-2 in the penalty shootout after the final finished in a 1-1 draw. Reuters TOKYO 05 August, 2021 17:25 IST Belgium players celebrate after winning the penalty shootout in the men's hockey final against Australia on Thursday in Tokyo. - REUTERS Reuters TOKYO 05 August, 2021 17:25 IST Belgium won the Olympic men's hockey gold medal 3-2 in a penalty shootout against Australia after the final finished in a 1-1 draw on Thursday.Australia earned the silver medal and India took bronze after a thrilling 5-4 victory over Germany.More to follow... Click here for our full coverage of the Tokyo Olympics. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :