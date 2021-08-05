Tokyo Olympics

Tokyo Olympics Men's Hockey: Belgium wins gold after shootout victory over Australia

Belgium won 3-2 in the penalty shootout after the final finished in a 1-1 draw.

TOKYO 05 August, 2021 17:25 IST

Belgium players celebrate after winning the penalty shootout in the men's hockey final against Australia on Thursday in Tokyo.   -  REUTERS

Belgium won the Olympic men's hockey gold medal 3-2 in a penalty shootout against Australia after the final finished in a 1-1 draw on Thursday.

Australia earned the silver medal and India took bronze after a thrilling 5-4 victory over Germany.

More to follow...

