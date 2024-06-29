2024 Tour de France: Who are the top cyclists to watch out for?

The 111th edition of the Tour de France commences on the 29th of June in Florence. The oldest of the three Grand Tours, Tour de France will consists of 21 stages and spans more than 2000 miles. This time, the iconic tournament will finish at Nice instead of Champs-Élysées due to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Throughout this race, riders face a whole lot of challenges, from small hills to enormous mountain passes. The terrains are extremely challenging, making it the survival of the best. Leading up to the tournament, we take a look at the top cyclists to watch out for in this edition.

Jonas Vingegaard

The Dane has made incredible recovery from his accident and will look forward to achieve an incredible victory. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Jonas Vingegaard, the defending champion will look to make it a third consecutive victory at the Tour de France. If he manages to do so, the Team Visma cyclist will become only the sixth cyclist to achieve the record.

In April, the cyclist suffered a horrific injury following a high-speed crash during the Tour of the Basque Country, leaving him hospitalised for 12 days. But the Dane has made incredible recovery and will look forward to achieve an incredible victory.

Tadej Pogacar

Pogacar, who also won the Volta a Catalunya, Liège–Bastogne–Liège and Strade Bianche this year, is on the verge of achieving another historic milestone. | Photo Credit: AP

Riding on the back of some incredible form, two-time Tour de France winner, Pogacar will definitely start the competition as favourite. The Slovenian created a month ago in the Giro d’Italia, achieving the largest margin of victory since 1965.

Pogacar, who also won the Volta a Catalunya, Liège–Bastogne–Liège and Strade Bianche this year, is on the verge of achieving another historic milestone. A Tour de France victory this year, will make him first to complete the Giro-Tour double since Marco Pantani in 1998.

Primoz Roglic

Roglic who ended up as runner up in the 2020 edition of the Tour to Pogacar, will look to avenge his defeat this time. | Photo Credit: AP

Red Bull’s Primoz Roglic, who is coming off a victory at the Critérium du Dauphiné is looking in good touch ahead of the competition. The former Giro champion skipped the Tour de France last year to race in the Vuelta a España.

Roglic who ended up as runner up in the 2020 edition of the Tour to Pogacar, will look to avenge his defeat this time. Despite not being at his best fitness-wise, the 34 year old Slovenian is still one of the most intelligent and technically gifted cyclists in the world.

Remco Evenepoel

Despite this being his Tour de France debut, the Belgian cyclist has managed to fit into the public’s favourite list. The 24-year-old who is coming off an injury is all set to showcase his talent at the biggest stage of cycling.

The Belgian who is best known for his time trial abilities, managed to win the individual time trial at the fourth stage of the Critérium du Dauphiné. He will look to ace it in the time trials in stages seven and 21, which will give him a big push in winning his debut Tour de France.

Matteo Jorgenson

Tour de France legend Chris Froome has named Jorgenson in his list of favourites, ahead of the tournament. | Photo Credit: AP

The 24-year-old Matteo Jorgenson, who has managed to notch up wins in the Paris-Nice and Dwars door Vlaanderen, also comes into the tournament with a good chance of victory.

The American cyclist managed to secure the runner-up position in the Critérium du Dauphiné.

Tour de France legend Chris Froome has named Jorgenson in his list of favourites, ahead of the tournament. According to Froome, the momentum with which Jorgenson comes into the tournament is what will make him one of the top contenders this edition.