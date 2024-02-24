MagazineBuy Print

Abhay Singh storms into Goodfellow Classic squash final

The top-seeded Indian beat the Egyptian 11-5, 6-11, 11-7, 11-6 in 54 minutes in the semifinal of the USD 9000 event to advance to his second PSA Challenger Tour final in as many months after winning the JSW Willingdon event in Mumbai.

Published : Feb 24, 2024 15:45 IST , New Delhi - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Abhay Singh (R) in action during the 79th National squash championships. (File Photo)
Abhay Singh (R) in action during the 79th National squash championships. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: Ravindran R/The Hindu
infoIcon

Abhay Singh (R) in action during the 79th National squash championships. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: Ravindran R/The Hindu

Asian Games medallist Abhay Singh moved into the final of the Goodfellow Classic squash in Toronto with a comfortable 3-1 win over Abdelrahman Abdelkhalek.

The top-seeded Indian beat the Egyptian 11-5, 6-11, 11-7, 11-6 in 54 minutes in the semifinal of the USD 9000 event to advance to his second PSA Challenger Tour final in as many months after winning the JSW Willingdon event in Mumbai.

World No. 66 Abhay, who won the team gold and mixed doubles bronze at the Hangzhou Asian Games last year, will meet Elliott Morris Devred of Wales for the crown.

