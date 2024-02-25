MagazineBuy Print

Abhay Singh wins Goodfellow Classic squash in Toronto

World No. 66 Abhay, the top seed, won 11-7, 11-9, 11-9 in 40 minutes in what was his 12th career final for his second Challenger title of the year after triumphing at the JSW Willingdon in Mumbai last month.

Published : Feb 25, 2024 12:11 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Abhay Singh (R) in action during the 79th National Squash Championships. (File Photo)
Abhay Singh (R) in action during the 79th National Squash Championships. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: Ravindran R/The Hindu
infoIcon

Abhay Singh (R) in action during the 79th National Squash Championships. (File Photo) | Photo Credit: Ravindran R/The Hindu

Rising Indian squash player Abhay Singh clinched his eighth PSA title with a convincing 3-0 victory over Elliott Morris Devred of Wales in the final of the Goodfellow Classic, a 9000 Dollar Challenger event, in Toronto.

Abhay Singh storms into Goodfellow Classic squash final



The 25-year-old trainee of the Indian Squash Academy, who won the team gold and mixed doubles bronze at the Hangzhou Asian Games last year, is scheduled to next play at the Canadian Men’s Open in the first week of March.

