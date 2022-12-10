More Sports

CWG gold medallist Achinta Sheuli withdraws from World weightlifting championships with hamstring pull

Y. B. Sarangi
10 December, 2022 16:48 IST
Achinta Sheuli in action. (file photo)

Achinta Sheuli in action. (file photo) | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Commonwealth Games gold medallist Achinta Sheuli (73kg) withdrew from the World weightlifting championships in Bogota on Friday after experiencing a hamstring pull.

“Achinta pulled his hamstring muscle when he was in the warm-up area after the weigh-in. We withdrew him before the snatch event as there was a possibility of the injury getting aggravated,” said chief national coach Vijay Sharma.

Achinta had given an entry weight of 310kg and was supposed to compete in Group C of men’s 73kg weight class.

The notable absentees will be Commonwealth Games medallists Jeremy Lalrinnunga, Sanket Sargar and Gurdeep Singh, who are unable to compete due to injuries.

After winning silver at the National Games, Achinta had said, “My coach is working on technical issues in my snatch. After the Commonwealth Games, I had some trouble between the hamstring and hips. I was undergoing rehab. With whatever training I did, I’m happy with my performance.”

