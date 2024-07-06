MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Norwegian rider, 25, dies after fall on Tour of Austria

Norwegian rider Andre Drege has died after injuries he sustained in a fall while racing downhill on the penultimate stage of the Tour of Austria, organisers said on Saturday.

Published : Jul 06, 2024 21:54 IST , Vienna, Austria - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Representative Image
Representative Image | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Representative Image | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Norwegian rider Andre Drege has died after injuries he sustained in a fall while racing downhill on the penultimate stage of the Tour of Austria, organisers said on Saturday.

The 25-year-old Coop Repsol rider had joined the leading group on one of Austria’s highest roads in the Grossglockner region, when he fell, the APA agency reported citing organisers.

The podium ceremony for Saturday’s stage was cancelled with a decision to be taken on whether Sunday’s final stage will go ahead.

Last year, a 17-year-old Italian died while racing downhill in a regional junior race in Austria.

Swiss rider Gino Mader, 26, suffered a fatal fall during the Tour of Switzerland in June 2023.

The first half of this season has been marked by serious falls in the peloton.

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LIVE England vs Switzerland score, Euro 2024 quarterfinal: ENG 0-0 SUI; Bellingham starts despite ban; Match kicks off
    Team Sportstar
  2. Norwegian rider, 25, dies after fall on Tour of Austria
    AFP
  3. England vs Switzerland LIVE, Euro 2024 quarterfinal: Match in pictures; Real-time photo gallery from ENG v SUI
    Team Sportstar
  4. Zielinski to join Inter Milan from Napoli after Poland’s early exit from Euro 2024
    Reuters
  5. Wimbledon Live Updates: Humbert sets up round of 16 clash with Alcaraz, Murray out of mixed doubles
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Who next after Stimac, better choose the best

Ayon Sengupta
Dual impact: Besides his World Cup heroics, Saurabh Netravalkar still holds a steady job at Oracle, making his story all the more relatable for those in the corporate world.

A second coming for their second home in the T20 World Cup 2024

Ashwin Achal
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Norwegian rider, 25, dies after fall on Tour of Austria
    AFP
  2. Tour de France 2024: Girmay wins Stage Eight as race remembers French president De Gaulle
    AFP
  3. Who are Indian Olympic medallists participating in Paris 2024?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024: 13-member medical team to accompany Indian athletes at Olympics
    Y. B. Sarangi
  5. Paris 2024: From Sakshi winning a wrestling medal to Neeraj clinching gold, Olympic sports have come a long way in India
    Kamesh Srinivasan
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LIVE England vs Switzerland score, Euro 2024 quarterfinal: ENG 0-0 SUI; Bellingham starts despite ban; Match kicks off
    Team Sportstar
  2. Norwegian rider, 25, dies after fall on Tour of Austria
    AFP
  3. England vs Switzerland LIVE, Euro 2024 quarterfinal: Match in pictures; Real-time photo gallery from ENG v SUI
    Team Sportstar
  4. Zielinski to join Inter Milan from Napoli after Poland’s early exit from Euro 2024
    Reuters
  5. Wimbledon Live Updates: Humbert sets up round of 16 clash with Alcaraz, Murray out of mixed doubles
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment