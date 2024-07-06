Norwegian rider, 25, dies after fall on Tour of Austria

Norwegian rider Andre Drege has died after injuries he sustained in a fall while racing downhill on the penultimate stage of the Tour of Austria, organisers said on Saturday.

The 25-year-old Coop Repsol rider had joined the leading group on one of Austria’s highest roads in the Grossglockner region, when he fell, the APA agency reported citing organisers.

The podium ceremony for Saturday’s stage was cancelled with a decision to be taken on whether Sunday’s final stage will go ahead.

Last year, a 17-year-old Italian died while racing downhill in a regional junior race in Austria.

Swiss rider Gino Mader, 26, suffered a fatal fall during the Tour of Switzerland in June 2023.

The first half of this season has been marked by serious falls in the peloton.