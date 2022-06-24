More Sports More Sports Anil Khanna appointed the acting President of IOA The Delhi High Court on Friday ordered that Narinder Batra cannot continue as the President of the IOA and appointed Anil Khanna as acting president. Team Sportstar 24 June, 2022 19:58 IST Khanna takes over the role from Dhruv Batra as per instructions of the Delhi High Court. (Representative Image) - GETTY IMAGES Team Sportstar 24 June, 2022 19:58 IST Anil Khanna has been appointed the acting President of Indian Olympic Association (IOA)The Delhi High Court on Friday ordered that Narinder Dhruv Batra cannot continue as the President of the IOA and appointed Anil Khanna as acting president.More to follow. Read more stories on More Sports. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :