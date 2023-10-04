Asian Games 2022 Ju-Jitsu schedule: Dates, timings; men’s, women’s weight categories

“Ju-Jitsu is a generic term for an almost undefinable system of fighting, primarily unarmed,” reads the Olympic Council of Asia website.

Ju-Jitsu maneuvers are the right blend of force and finesse. The moves in this form of martial art include striking, throwing, holding, locking, choking and even tying.

The sport will be held in Xiaoshan Linpu Gymnasium from October 5 to October 7, and the athletes will compete for 8 gold medals.