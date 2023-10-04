“Ju-Jitsu is a generic term for an almost undefinable system of fighting, primarily unarmed,” reads the Olympic Council of Asia website.
Ju-Jitsu maneuvers are the right blend of force and finesse. The moves in this form of martial art include striking, throwing, holding, locking, choking and even tying.
The sport will be held in Xiaoshan Linpu Gymnasium from October 5 to October 7, and the athletes will compete for 8 gold medals.
Ju-Jitsu Schedule
October 5
October 6
October 7
Latest on Sportstar
- Asian Games 2022 Ju-Jitsu schedule: Dates, timings; men’s, women’s weight categories
- Athletics Highlights October 4, Asian Games 2023: Neeraj, Jena finish 1-2; Men’s 4x400m win gold; Silver for Harmilan, Sable, women’s 4x400m team
- FIFA 2030 World Cup set to be hosted by Spain-Portugal-Morocco with three South American countries added
- Asian Games 2023: Avinash Sable wins silver in men’s 5000m
- Asian Games 2023: Neeraj Chopra wins javelin throw gold with 88.88m best attempt
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE