Asian Games 2022 Ju-Jitsu schedule: Dates, timings; men’s, women’s weight categories

Ju-Jitsu at the Asian Games 2022 will be competed in four weight categories for both men and women from October 5 to October 7.

Published : Oct 04, 2023 21:10 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
The Indian contingent will comprise of 16 members who will compete in all eight weight categories.
The Indian contingent will comprise of 16 members who will compete in all eight weight categories. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

| Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

“Ju-Jitsu is a generic term for an almost undefinable system of fighting, primarily unarmed,” reads the Olympic Council of Asia website.

Ju-Jitsu maneuvers are the right blend of force and finesse. The moves in this form of martial art include striking, throwing, holding, locking, choking and even tying.

The sport will be held in Xiaoshan Linpu Gymnasium from October 5 to October 7, and the athletes will compete for 8 gold medals.

Ju-Jitsu Schedule
October 5
Session 1: 09:00AM to 01:30PM - Women’s 48kg, Men’s 62kg, Men’s 69kg
Session 2: 03:00PM to 05:00PM - Women’s 48kg, Men’s 62kg, Men’s 69kg
October 6
Session 1: 09:00AM to 01:30PM - Women’s 52kg, Women’s 57kg, Men’s 77kg
Session 2: 03:00PM to 05:00PM - Women’s 52kg, Women’s 57kg, Men’s 77kg
October 7
Session 1: 09:00AM to 01:30PM - Women’s 63kg, Men’s 85kg
Session 2: 03:00PM to 05:00PM - Women’s 63kg, Men’s 85kg

