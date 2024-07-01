Tour de France 2024 stage three: Girmay becomes first Black African to win a stage

Eritrean Biniam Girmay became the first Black African rider to win a stage on the Tour de France when he prevailed in a reduced bunch sprint at the end of the third stage on Monday.
Girmay, who was already the first Black African to win a grand tour stage at the 2022 Giro d’Italia, timed his effort to perfection to beat Colombian Fernando Gaviria and Belgian Arnaud de Lie, second and third respectively.
Ecuador’s Richard Carapaz took the overall leader’s yellow jersey.
Pre-stage favourite Jasper Philipsen of Belgium was involved in a huge crash with 2.3km left of the stage.
Latest on Sportstar
- Wimbledon 2024: Alcaraz sees off spirited Lajal to reach second round
- France vs Belgium LIVE Score, Euro 2024 round of 16: FRA 0-0 BEL; Mbappe, Thuram come close for Les Blues
- IND-W vs SA-W, One-off Test: Shafali, Sneh Rana shine in 10-wicket win over South Africa Women
- Argentina can defend Copa America title but needs fine-tuning: Where Messi and Co are lacking after group stage
- Portugal vs Slovenia LIVE streaming info, Euro 2024 round of 16: When, where to watch Cristiano Ronaldo play; Match preview
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE