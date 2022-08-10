Champion Fencer Bhavani Devi rejoices in glory after Commonwealth Championship Gold

India’s star fencer Bhavani Devi has been quite busy competing in as many as eight tournaments this year and training every day without fail.

“It is almost like a school,” she laughs, in a chat with Sportstar on Wednesday, after winning the women’s individual sabre gold medal in the Commonwealth championships in London.

BHAVANI DEVI IS COMMONWEALTH FENCING CHAMPION 🏆



🇮🇳's @IamBhavaniDevi wins GOLD 🥇 at Commonwealth #Fencing 🤺 Championship 2022 in Senior Women's Sabre Individual category



She won 15-10 against 🇦🇺's Vasileva in the Sabre final



Hearty congratulations, Bhavani 🙂#IndianSports pic.twitter.com/8UOs6OcvLm — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 9, 2022

The 28-year-old from Chennai was thrilled with the achievement.

“I agree that the fencing competition is not great when compared to the World championship. But winning is always special. So when I won, it was a special moment,” she said.

Before reaching London for the Commonwealth championships, Bhavani took in two Grand Prix and three World Cup events, which were followed by Asian and World championships.

RELATED | Bhavani Devi wins gold at Commonwealth Fencing Championships 2022

“I took part in two Grand Prix in Italy and France and three World Cups in Georgia, Turkey and Greece. Reaching the round of 32 in Turkey was my best performance. In the Asian championships (Seoul, South Korea) I reached the top 16 and top 32 in Worlds (Cairo, Egypt).

My coach (Christian Bauer of France) said if I get nervous and if I had controlled the key moments, I would have reached the top eight easily in both Asians and Worlds. I am slowly getting used to the new techniques and strategies of my coach,” said Bhavani.

Bhavani Devi with the Gold Medal on the podium at the Commonwealth Championships in London. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

She also thanked the Tamil Nadu Government and her employer TANGEDCO for their support.

The Tokyo Olympian said that the Indian women’s sabre team has a very good chance of reaching the final of the Commonwealth championships, which will be held on Thursday, provided there is teamwork. “Team work is important,” said Bhavani.