Commonwealth Youth Games: Swimmer Shoan, shotputter Anupriya win medals

Published : Aug 08, 2023 13:02 IST , NEW DELHI - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Shoan Ganguly during the 74th Senior National Aquatic Championship. (File Photo)
Shoan Ganguly during the 74th Senior National Aquatic Championship. (File Photo)
Shoan Ganguly during the 74th Senior National Aquatic Championship. (File Photo)

India’s Shoan Ganguly and Anupriya Valliyot Sasi claimed silver and bronze medals in the boy’s 400m individual medley swimming event and girl’s shotput respectively at the ongoing Commonwealth Youth Games in Trinbago.

Ganguly came with the best Indian time of 4:25.47s to finish behind England’s Reece Grady (4:24:16s), while Scotland’s Evan Davidson won the bronze with a swim of 4:25:68s.

Ganguly surpassed Aryan Nehra’s timing of 4:27:62s which he had set at the Nationals last month.

Paris Olympics swimming test competition in Seine cancelled due to pollution: federation

The fastest time clocked by an Indian swimmer is called “Best Indian Time” while a timing is considered a national meet record when it has been achieved at the National Aquatic Championships.

In girl’s shotput, Anupriya threw the iron ball to a distance of 15.62m in her third attempt to claim the third spot, behind South Africa’s Alicia Eli Khunou (17.97) and Australia’s Xylavene Beale (16.31) respectively.

Khunou’s effort was a Commonwealth Youth Games records in the field events. In other results, Ridhima Kumar Veerendra (30.04) finished seventh in women’s 50m backstroke.

India had sent an eight-member athletics team to the seventh edition of the games, which will concludeon August 11.

The games were initially scheduled between August 1-7 in 2021 but were postponed as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic and scheduling issues with the 2020 Tokyo Olympics as well as the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

