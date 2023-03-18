Prominent all-female Counter Strike Global Offensive (CS:GO) outfits Top-G and Purr-ple are set to lock horns at the National Esports Championships 2023. This will be the first-ever clash between two female CS:GO teams at the National Championships.

The winner of the contest will be competing in a friendly match with another female side from a different country in order to confirm its place at WEC 2023, making it the first all-female CS:GO team from India at the event.

The ongoing NESC 2023 organised by the Esports Federation of India (ESFI) will be selecting the Indian contingent for the upcoming 15th WEC in Iasi, Romania. The competition is witnessing the participation of 275 athletes across four different titles – CS:GO, DOTA 2, Tekken7, and eFootball 2023.

Team Top-G is led by team captain Swayambika Sachar (Sway) and comprises Nidhi Salekar (Stormyyy), Priyanka Choudhary (ALEXAA), Dilraj Kaur Matharu (COCO), and Shagufta Iqbal (xyaa).

“Our team has spent countless hours practising and strategising for this matchup and we will portray that through our performance by putting up a tough fight,” said team captain Swayambika.

“We not only want to create history by becoming the first female CS:GO team from India to participate at the World Esports Championships but also inspire other women to pursue their passion in gaming by making it a serious career option,” she added.

Team Purr-ple, on the other hand, has Mansi Rajesh Sottany (MatkA QueeN) as the skipper and comprises Uzma Zaki (Meowkasa), Mrinal Baranwal (Jollies10), Pragnya Spruha (P1Xie), Avantika Pal (Avantiee) and Manpreet Kaur (MkS) as the other members.

“India’s Esports industry is witnessing a paradigm shift with the rise of female gamers and I am proud of belonging to the community that is significantly contributing to the growth of the sector,” Mansi said.

The match will be played in a best-of-3 format and will begin at 8pm with its enthralling action being streamed live on ESFI’s Youtube, Facebook, and Glance Gaming channels.

The 15th World Esports Championship 2023 will have a whopping prize pool of $500,000 (INR 4.12 crore) and is set to be the largest edition of the tournament to date with at least 130 countries participating in it.

The global finals of the prestigious tournament will take place from August 24 – September 4.