Damar Hamlin suffers cardiac arrest mid-game, NFL decides not to resume game this week

An indefinite pause marked the day after as the NFL focused its attention on the health of Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin and decided not to resume the team’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals at this time.

Hamlin, 24, collapsed due to cardiac arrest and required life-saving CPR on the turf in the middle of the first quarter of the game on Monday night.

“After speaking with both teams and NFLPA leadership, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell informed the clubs today that the Bills-Bengals game will not be resumed this week,” the league said in a statement on Tuesday.

Goodell solely is responsible for the decision on if and when to play the postponed game.

Hamlin was transported to University of Cincinnati Medical Center, and NFL Network and ESPN reported Tuesday morning that he remained in critical condition.

Hamlin’s family issued a statement later in the day.

“On behalf of our family, we want to express our sincere gratitude for the love and support shown to Damar during this challenging time. We are deeply moved by the prayers, kind words, and donations from fans around the country. We also want to acknowledge the dedicated first responders and healthcare professionals at the University of Cincinnati Medical Center who have provided exceptional care to Damar. We feel so blessed to be part of the Buffalo Bills organization and to have their support. We also want to thank Coach (Zac) Taylor and the Bengals for everything they’ve done.

“Your generosity and compassion mean the world to us. Please keep Damar in your prayers. We will release updates as soon as we have them.”

Other NFL teams took a step back from cameras and microphones on Tuesday, matching the league and NFLPA decision to stop play Monday night.

Hamlin briefly came to his feet after tackling Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins, then collapsed with 5:58 left in the first quarter.

The postponed final game of Week 17 between the Bills and Bengals didn’t resume after head coaches Taylor and Sean McDermott determined their teams should exit the field. McDermott huddled Buffalo players and coaches near the sideline and relayed a message from bended knee before Taylor crossed the field from the Bengals’ sideline.

The thoughts and prayers of all of Bills Mafia are supporting you, Damar. 🙏 pic.twitter.com/lDWNAOEPX4 — Buffalo Bills (@BuffaloBills) January 3, 2023

The NFL Referees Association said Tuesday “our officials fully supported the suspension of this game as all attention needed to be focused on Damar’s health.”

Both the Bills and Bengals are still in contention for the top seed in the AFC, which brings home-field advantage and a first-round bye.

It is unclear how long the NFL will delay business as usual. But it was evident Tuesday that most teams were following the lead of McDermott and Taylor.

Multiple teams -- the Philadelphia Eagles, New England Patriots, Indianapolis Colts, among them -- called off media availability with coordinators and assistant coaches.

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin, however, did address the media to discuss Hamlin, who grew up in suburban Pittsburgh. The two forged a relationship through the years.

“I’ll say this about Damar Hamlin. Man, it’s a really personal thing for me being a Pittsburgher. And that young man be a Pittsburgher, I’ve known that guy, probably since he was about 12. I got a lot of love for that young man.” Tomlin said.

Tuesday is the scheduled off day for players. Most teams are scheduled to have practice and media access on Wednesday.

The next scheduled game is Saturday in Las Vegas between the Raiders and Kansas City Chiefs. The Tennessee Titans and Jacksonville Jaguars play Saturday night, with the winner clinching a playoff spot as AFC South champions.

“They understand the severity of this,” Titans coach Mike Vrabel said. “They understand the game and what we love, and sometimes things that you love the most and can give you the most can also take the most away.”