“Today marks the end of one of the longest battles I have fought for myself and my career,” said gymnast Dipa Karmakar in her social media statement, a day after she has been suspended for the use of a prohibited substance by the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG).

Dipa, who achieved the remarkable feat of attaining a fourth-place finish in the 2016 Rio Olympics, has been handed the punishment for testing positive for the banned substance Higenamine after FIG collected her blood sample in the scope of out-of-competition control on October 11, 2021.

“The result was positive for a banned substance which I unknowingly ingested and could not determine the source of it. It has been distressful to know how the substance entered my body, however, more so to be in a position where my ethics have been questioned,” said Deepa in her statement accepting the suspension. “I decided to take a provisional suspension with the hope of swift resolution with the international federation.”

In response to the duration of the ban, the Commonwealth Games medallist said, “I am happy that the matter has been amicably resolved. My suspension has been reduced by three months and backed dated by 2.5 months, allowing me to return to the sport I love in July 2023. Cannot wait to get back to floor!”

‘False and inaccurate’

Talking about the news reports claiming she might face a two-year ban for failing to apprise the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) of her whereabouts, Deepa said, “I would like to clarify that these are false and inaccurate and do not reveal the true facts and nature of the matter.”

The ban will be effective until July 10, 2023, the International Testing Agency (ITA) confirmed on Friday.