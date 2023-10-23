India’s eFootball star Hemanth Kommu triumphs in Asian Qualifiers, secures Global Esports Games 2023 berth

Hemanth Kommu produced scintillating performances to prevail in the Asian qualifiers and secure his spot at the Global Esports Games (GEG). With South Asia having only two slots for the GEG 2023, Kommu performed to the best of his abilities to emerge as one of the representatives from the region.

Kommu clinched impressive victories against Bangladesh (2-0), Maldives (2-1), Nepal (2-0), and Sri Lanka (2-0) in the best-of-three matches. The 26-year-old’s only defeat came against Pakistan in a closely contested 1-2 loss.

“I am thrilled and honored to have secured a spot at the Global Esports Games 2023. The Asian qualifiers were intense, but I was able to secure qualification with my dedication and relentless practice. This will be the second consecutive year that I will be representing India at the tournament and I hope to achieve a podium finish this time,” said Kommu.

Kommu secured his qualification to the Asian qualifiers after being crowned champion of the National Esports Championships (NESC) 2023 organized by the Esports Federation of India (ESFI).

“We would like to congratulate Hemanth Kommu for his outstanding performance in the Asian qualifiers and for securing a spot at the GEG 2023. We look forward to Hemanth’s performance on the global stage and are confident that he will bring laurels to the nation,” said Lokesh Suji, Director of ESFI and Vice-President of the Asian Esports Federation.