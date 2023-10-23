MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Saudi gamer prince announces eSports World Cup in 2024

Prince Mohammed is said to be an avid gamer partial to Call of Duty, and Saudi Arabia has invested heavily in the sector since the 38-year-old became first in line to the throne six years ago.

Published : Oct 23, 2023 17:37 IST , Riyadh - 2 MINS READ

AFP
FILE PHOTO: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.
FILE PHOTO: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Saudi Arabia said on Monday it would organise an eSports World Cup starting next year, the latest boost to a sector Riyadh hopes will create tens of thousands of local jobs.

“The eSports World Cup is the natural next step in Saudi Arabia’s journey to become the premier global hub for gaming and eSports,” the Gulf kingdom’s de facto ruler, Prince Mohammed bin Salman, said in a statement.

Prince Mohammed is said to be an avid gamer partial to Call of Duty, and Saudi Arabia has invested heavily in the sector since the 38-year-old became first in line to the throne six years ago.

Last year, the crown prince announced a $38 billion investment strategy for the kingdom’s Savvy Games Group, owned by the deep-pocketed sovereign wealth fund.

The goal is to create 39,000 eSports-related jobs by 2030.

Also read | Asian Para Games 2023: Indians win six gold to begin campaign in style

Officials also want to make Saudi Arabia “an Eden for game developers” that can produce new titles “promoting Saudi and Arabic culture”, according to the national eSports strategy, targeting 30 globally competitive games produced in domestic studios by 2030.

The first edition of the eSports World Cup is expected next summer, taking the place of the eight-week Gamers8 festival of eSports tournaments which this year featured a prize pool totalling $45 million.

Tourism falls off considerably during the summer in Saudi Arabia when temperatures in the capital Riyadh clear 40 degrees Celsius (104 Fahrenheit) on a daily basis.

But the eSports World Cup “will be complemented with a diversified set of activities and events that will draw visitors and tourists to the capital, transforming it into a gaming capital”, Monday’s statement said.

Officials have not specified which games will be included in the eSports World Cup, saying only that details will be made public early next year.

“The tournament will include the most popular games in the world across all genres and have the largest prize pool in eSports history,” the statement said.

Related stories

Related Topics

Esports

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India’s eFootball star Hemanth Kommu triumphs in Asian Qualifiers; secures berth for Global Esports Games 2023
    Team Sportstar
  2. Saudi gamer prince announces eSports World Cup in 2024
    AFP
  3. Pakistan vs Afghanistan Live Score, World Cup 2023: PAK 279/5 (49); Noor picks three; Shadab, Iftikhar takes PAK past 250
    Team Sportstar
  4. Former India captain and legendary spinner Bishan Singh Bedi passes away aged 77
    Team Sportstar
  5. Asian Para Games 2023: Indians win six gold to begin campaign in style
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. India’s eFootball star Hemanth Kommu triumphs in Asian Qualifiers; secures berth for Global Esports Games 2023
    Team Sportstar
  2. Saudi gamer prince announces eSports World Cup in 2024
    AFP
  3. Indian sports news wrap, October 22
    Team Sportstar
  4. UFC 294: Makhachev KOs Volkanovski to retain lightweight belt
    Reuters
  5. UFC 294 HIGHLIGHTS and results: Makhachev knocks out Volkanovski to retain lightweight title; Chimaev beats Usman in co-main event
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. India’s eFootball star Hemanth Kommu triumphs in Asian Qualifiers; secures berth for Global Esports Games 2023
    Team Sportstar
  2. Saudi gamer prince announces eSports World Cup in 2024
    AFP
  3. Pakistan vs Afghanistan Live Score, World Cup 2023: PAK 279/5 (49); Noor picks three; Shadab, Iftikhar takes PAK past 250
    Team Sportstar
  4. Former India captain and legendary spinner Bishan Singh Bedi passes away aged 77
    Team Sportstar
  5. Asian Para Games 2023: Indians win six gold to begin campaign in style
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment