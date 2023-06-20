Magazine



Giro d’Italia winner Roglic will not ride Tour de France

Roglic became the first Slovenian winner of the Giro d’Italia in May and decided to enjoy the win by briefly stepping off the bike.

Published : Jun 20, 2023 17:55 IST

Reuters
Primoz Roglic after winning the Giro d'Italia.
Photo Credit: REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini
infoIcon

Primoz Roglic after winning the Giro d’Italia. | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini

The 2023 Giro d’Italia winner Primoz Roglic will take a brief break from racing after celebrating his recent victory and will not ride Tour de France this year, he said.

Roglic became the first Slovenian winner of the Giro d’Italia in May and decided to enjoy the win by briefly stepping off the bike.

“I’m enjoying it. It’s been a bunch of sweet obligations,” Roglic told RTV Slovenija on Monday when he officially celebrated the victory in the capital city of Ljubljana.

READ: Asian Games 2022: Full list of athletes who have achieved Asiad qualification mark at Inter-State Athletics Championships

“I’m not going to the Tour, but I’m probably going to race Vuelta a Espana. Vuelta will most likely be my next race. I really didn’t plan to do Tour de France this year.”

The three-time Vuelta a Espana winner added he would also skip this year’s World Championships, which will take place in early August in Scotland.

“I’m too switched off right now,” Roglic said.

The race around Spain will begin on August 26.

