Asian Games 2022: Full list of athletes who have achieved Asiad qualification mark at Inter-State Athletics Championships

Swapna Barman of West Bengal participates in heptathlon at the 62nd National Inter-State Athletics Championships at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on June 16. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR / The Hindu

Top athletics stars flew to Bhubaneswar with the hope of punching their tickets to the delayed Asian Games later this year.

The recently concluded National Inter-State Senior Athletics Championships at the Kalinga Stadium served as a selection trial for both the Asiad in Hangzhou in September and the World Championships in Hungary.

Here is a list of the 65 athletes across 27 disciplines, who braved the extreme heatwave, to breach the Asiad qualification mark -

400m (women) | Asian Games qualification mark (AG QM): 52.96s

Anjali Devi - 51.48s

Himanshi Malik – 51.76s

R. Vithya Ramraj – 52.43s

Aishwarya Kailash Mishra – 52.73s

Long jump (men) | AG QM: 7.95m

Murali Shreeshankar - 8.41m

Jeswin Aldrin- 7.98m

Long jump (women) | AG QM: 6.45m

Ancy Sojan – 6.49m

Shaili Singh- 6.49m

Javelin (men) | AG QM: 78.23m

Rohit Yadav- 83.28m

Kishore Jena – 82.87m

Shivpal Singh – 81.96m

Anuj Kalera – 79.04m

400m hurdles (women) | AG QM: 57.48s

Vithya Ramraj - 56.01s

Sinchal Kaveramma TR- 56.76s

Decathlon (men) | AG QM: 7500 points

Tejaswin Shankar - 7576 points

Triple jump (men) | AG QM: 16.60m

Praveen Chithravel - 17.07m

Abdulla Aboobacker – 16.88m

Eldhose Paul - 16.75m

High jump (men) | AG QM: 2.24m

Sarvesh Kushare – 2.24m

Jesse Sandesh – 2.24m

100m hurdles (women) | AG QM: 13.63s

Jyothi Yarraji - 12.92s

Nithya R. - 13.48s

Agasara Nandini – 13.55s

Pole vault (women) | AG QM: 4.10m

Pavithra Venkatesh - 4.10m

Heptathlon (women) | AG QM: 5654 points

Swapna Barman - 5918 points

Agasara Nandini - 5703 points

400m (men) | AG QM: 46.17s

Muhammed Anas – 45.63s

Muhammed Ajmal – 45.51s

Amoj Jacob – 45.91s

800m (men) | AG QM: 1:49.05

Krishan Kumar – 1:46.17

Mohammed Afsal – 1:47.47

Pradeep Senthilkumar – 1:48.10

1500m (women) | AG QM: 4:15.49

KM Deeksha - 4:06.07

Harmilan Bains - 4:08.50

Chanda - 4:09.39

Pooja – 4:09.52

3000m steeplechase (women) | AG QM: 9:47.00

Parul Chaudhary – 9:34.23

10000m (men) | AG QM: 29:30.00

Kartik Kumar - 29:01.84

Gulveer Singh - 29:03.78

Pritam Kumar - 29:22.36

Harman Jot Singh - 29:26.86

Triple Jump (women) | AG QM: 13.58m

Sheena N V - 13.60m

Hammer throw (women) | AG QM: 62.03m

KM Rachna - 65.03m

Tanya Chaudhary – 63.16m

Javelin (women) | AG QM: 56.46m

Annu Rani – 58.22m

Shot put (men) | AG QM: 19.00m

Tajinderpal Singh Toor – 21.77m

Karanveer Singh – 19.78m

Shot put (women) | AG QM: 16.30m

Kiran Baliyan - 17.17m

Manpreet Kaur - 16.61m

Abha Khatua – 16.39m

High jump (women) | AG QM: 1.80m

Pooja – 1.80m

400m hurdles (men) | AG QM: 49.75s

Yashas P. - 49.37s

Santhosh Kumar T. - 49.52s

800m (women) | AG QM: 2:04.57

Chanda – 2:03.82

Harmilan Bains – 2:04.04

KM Deeksha – 2:04.35

1500m (men) | AG QM: 3:47.84

Jinson Johnson – 3:42.77

Ajay Kumar Saroj – 3:42.96

Shashi Bhushan Singh – 3:43.93

Yoonus Shah – 3:44.85

Rahul – 3:45.05

Sachelal Patel – 3:45.78

Narender Singh – 3:46.67

Ritesh Ohre – 3:46.75

Arjun Waskale – 3:46.85

Rahul Baloda – 3:47.16

Sonu – 3:47.32

5000m (men) | AG QM: 14:00.00

Gulveer Singh – 13:43.23

Harman Jot Singh – 13:44.25

Hemraj Gurjar – 13:45.91

Kuldeep Singh – 13:48.06

Harjodhvir Singh - 13:59.37