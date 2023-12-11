200 medals in 2030 Asian Para Games possible for India says Sports Minister Anurag Thakur

Sports Minister Anurag Thakur on Monday said that India can aim for 200 medals in the 2030 Asian Para Games, nearly twice the country’s historic tally in the recent edition in China.

India won 111 medals, including 29 gold, in the Hangzhou Asian Para Games, held in 2023 instead of 2022 due to a COVID-19 surge in China. The 2026 edition of Asian Para Games will be held in Aichi-Nagoya in Japan.

“If we can win 111 medals in 2022 Asian Para Games, I think we can achieve the aim of crossing 200 medals on 2030 Asian Para Games,” Thakur said while inaugurating the Games.

“The inaugural Khelo India Para Games is setting the ball rolling for a new movement in the sports ecosystem of the country. This initiative is a significant step towards providing equal opportunities for all athletes, regardless of their abilities. Khelo India Para Games signifies a New India,” he added.

ALSO READ | May go pro but don’t know what I will do yet: Mary Kom

Over 1400 para athletes from 32 states and union territories and Services Sports Board are participating in these Games being held at three venues -- Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium, Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium and Karni Singh Shooting Range -- between December 10 and 17.

Competitions are being held in seven para sports -- athletics, shooting, archery, football, badminton, table tennis and weightlifting -- with 276 gold medals up for grabs. Some of India’s top international para stars like Sheetal Devi, Bhavina Patel, Pramod Bhagat among others are participating in the Games.

Thakur said the increase in the sports budget also played a big part in India’s rising medal tally.

“The sports budget has been increased three fold if we compared the 2014 budget with the current one. We have been able to achieve success at the international sporting arena because of this (increase in budget).” There was also a special video message by Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the participants.