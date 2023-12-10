Pro Tennis League: Defending champion Gurgaon Sapphires retains its crown, beats Ichiban Samurai

Defending champion Gurgaon Sapphires did it yet again, as the team beat Ichiban Samurai 81-56 in the final of the Pro Tennis League at the RK Khanna Stadium here on Sunday.
In an entertaining final, in which Gurgaon stumbled to a tough start, the team rose brilliantly through Rithvik Bollipalli, Maan Kesharwani and Sharmada Balu to outclass a team that had won everything till the final.
Rithvik was a class act, serving big and stroking with admirable punch, as he tamed Nitin Kumar Sinha 18-12. Not a bad effort for a doubles specialist. Sharmada and Ruma Gaikaiwari virtually sealed the trophy by beating Sahaja Yamalapalli and Gauri Mangaonkar 15-5.
Leading 77-53 at that stage, Gurgaon needed only four more points to clinch the trophy. In the event, Rithvik fired an ace quite appropriately, in the doubles match with Maan, on the first championship point at 3-3 to close the contest, against Nitin Kumar Sinha and Rushil Khosla.
Rushil had done a great job till the final, but did not get much of a chance to show his ability, especially after he lost to Maan Kesharwani 8-12 in the second singles match of the final.
For the fans who stayed back, it was an exciting evening of exhilarating tennis, as Gurgaon Sapphires pulled the rug under the feet of Ichiban Samurai, with a classic show.
The results (final):
