Indian sports news wrap, December 10

SNOOKER

National Billiards & Snooker: Malkeet emerges 6-Red snooker champion, Advani finishes 4th

Malkeet Singh emerged as the National 6-Red snooker men’s champion, beating his RSPB colleague E. Pandurangaiah in the final at the ongoing National Billiards and Snooker Championships in Chennai.

Singh defeated Pandurangaiah 7-5 in a keenly-contested best-of-13 frames summit clash on Saturday.

Earlier, he had come up with a morale-boosting come-from-behind 6-5 triumph over favourite and 26-time IBSF world champion Pankaj Advani (PSPB) in the semifinals.

-PTI