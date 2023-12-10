Indian sports news wrap, December 10

SNOOKER
National Billiards & Snooker: Malkeet emerges 6-Red snooker champion, Advani finishes 4th
Malkeet Singh emerged as the National 6-Red snooker men’s champion, beating his RSPB colleague E. Pandurangaiah in the final at the ongoing National Billiards and Snooker Championships in Chennai.
Singh defeated Pandurangaiah 7-5 in a keenly-contested best-of-13 frames summit clash on Saturday.
Earlier, he had come up with a morale-boosting come-from-behind 6-5 triumph over favourite and 26-time IBSF world champion Pankaj Advani (PSPB) in the semifinals.
-PTI
