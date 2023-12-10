MagazineBuy Print

Indian sports news wrap, December 10

Here are all the major updates, results and developments from the world of Indian sports on Sunday, December 10.

Published : Dec 10, 2023

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Malkeet Singh in action during the senior National men’s snooker tournament in 2018.
FILE PHOTO: Malkeet Singh in action during the senior National men's snooker tournament in 2018. | Photo Credit: G.P. SAMPATH KUMAR/The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Malkeet Singh in action during the senior National men’s snooker tournament in 2018. | Photo Credit: G.P. SAMPATH KUMAR/The Hindu

SNOOKER

National Billiards & Snooker: Malkeet emerges 6-Red snooker champion, Advani finishes 4th

Malkeet Singh emerged as the National 6-Red snooker men’s champion, beating his RSPB colleague E. Pandurangaiah in the final at the ongoing National Billiards and Snooker Championships in Chennai.

Singh defeated Pandurangaiah 7-5 in a keenly-contested best-of-13 frames summit clash on Saturday.

Earlier, he had come up with a morale-boosting come-from-behind 6-5 triumph over favourite and 26-time IBSF world champion Pankaj Advani (PSPB) in the semifinals.

-PTI

