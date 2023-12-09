Pro Tennis League: Ichiban Samurai clinches third win

Nitin Kumar Sinha stepped it up for Ichiban Samurai to help the team to its third victory, a thumping 96-64 triumph over Mumbai Acers in the Harven Pro Tennis League at the DLTA Complex on Saturday.

After Rushil Khosla and Gauri Mangaonkar had put the Samurai in a strong position with wins over Aarush Nitture and Navy Dabas respectively, Nitin helped the team to a sparkling finish by beating Siddhant Banthia 17-13 in singles and winning the doubles with Rushil 20-10, in expanding the margin of victory.

Samurai wound up with a cumulative points difference of 56. In the race for the second semifinal spot from the group, Gurgaon Sapphires outclassed Indraprastha Warriors 100-60 late into the evening.

Mumbai Acers closed with a negative points difference of 44, and thus crashed out of the reckoning for qualification.

In the other group, Lucknow Aviators asserted itself with a 86-74 win over DMG Delhi Crusaders thanks mainly to the sparkling fare from Anirudh Chandrasekar. Though deemed a doubles specialist, Anirudh won his singles match 19-11 against Vishnu Vardhan. He later combined with Shivank Bhatnagar to score a 17-13 win over Vishnu and Parikshit Somani.

The victory was of no help as Sankara Stag Babolat Yoddhas and Paramount Proec Tigers qualified for the semifinals with points difference of 38 and 18 respectively.