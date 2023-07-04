Indian sports news wrap, July 4

ARCHERY

Parth takes top spot in World Youth Championships

Parth Salunkhe scored 672 points to take the number one spot in the ranking round of recurve men’s under-21 individual category in the World youth archery championships in Limerick, Ireland, on Tuesday.

The results (ranking rounds) - Under-21: Recurve: Individual: Men: Parth Salunkhe (first, 672), Rohit Kumar (ninth, 647), Aditya Choudhary (20th, 638); Women: Ridhi Phor (12th, 623), Bhajan Kaur (19th, 618) and Bhargaviben Bhagora (20th, 618); Team: Men: India (second, 1957), Women: India (fifth, 1859), Mixed: India (third, 1295). Compound: Individual: Men: Priyansh (second, 701), Prathamesh Jawkar (fourth, 697), Kushal Dalal (sixth, 696); Women: Avneet Kaur (second, 690), Parneet Kaur (third, 686), Pragati (fourth, 683); Team: Men: India (first, 2094), Women: India (first, 2059), Mixed: India (first, 1391).

- Y.B. Sarangi

GOLF

Tvesa, Sneha Singh to battle with strong amateurs in 10th leg of WPGT

India’s Tvesa Malik will continue her search for the form that has eluded her this season when she tees off in the 10th leg of the Women’s Pro Golf Tour at Prestige Golfshire.

She is among a large field of 37 players competing for a purse of Rs. 12 lakh as a whole set of talented amateurs are ready to challenge the professionals.

Tvesa and two-time winner this season, Sneha Singh, seasoned Neha Tripathi, Hitaashee Bakshi, Khushi Khanijau among others are ready to battle for honours.

Amateur Vidhatri Urs, winner by 13 shots in the ninth leg, leads a strong set of amateurs including Keerthana Rajeev Nair, who has already finished runner-up in recent weeks, Saanvi Somu and Mannat Brar, who has found much success in the Indian Golf Union circuit.

The field includes 31 professionals and six amateurs, all of whom are capable of upsetting the pros.

The last two events have seen amateurs show that they are the WPGT stars of the future as Vidhatri won the ninth leg, while Keerthana finished second in the eighth leg and then Somu was runner-up to Vidhatri in the ninth leg.

Prestige Golfshire, one of the premier courses in the country, is hosting back-to-back events.

With some of the pros away on the international circuit, Sneha has a chance to extend her lead on the Hero Order of Merit.

The second-placed Seher Atwal is playing in Singapore Ladies Masters alongside Pranavi Urs and amateur Avani Prashanth.

- PTI

TENNIS

Gauri beats Divya in AITA women’s tournament

Qualifier Gauri Mangaonkar beat sixth seed Divya Bhardwaj 7-6(4), 4-6, 6-3 in the pre-quarterfinals of the Rs. 100,000 AITA women’s tennis tournament at the Joygaon Academy on Tuesday.

THE RESULTS Pre-quarterfinals: Sahira Singh bt Ananya Dhankhar 7-5, 6-1; Jasmine Rawat bt Radhika Vasudeva 6-2, 6-1; Riya Ubovejja bt Samaira Malik 6-4, 6-0; Himaanshika Singh bt Ayushi Singh 6-3, 6-2; Shefali Arora bt Anahat Pannu 7 6(6), 6-1; Gauri Mangaonkar bt Divya Bhardwaj 7-6(4), 4-6, 6-3; Vanshika Choudhary bt Vidhi Jani 6-3, 6-3; Kashish Bhatia bt Mrinalini Sharma 6-0, 6-0.

- Kamesh Srinivasan