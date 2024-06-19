MagazineBuy Print

Indian Sports Wrap, June 19: Indian men’s, women’s tennis teams win bronze in BRICS Games

Here are all the major updates, scores, and results of Indians in the world of sports on June 19. 

Published : Jun 19, 2024 21:07 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
The Indian men’s and women’s teams with coach Ankita Bhambri after winning the bronze medals in the BRICS Games in Kazan, Russia, on Wednesday.
The Indian men’s and women’s teams with coach Ankita Bhambri after winning the bronze medals in the BRICS Games in Kazan, Russia, on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
The Indian men’s and women’s teams with coach Ankita Bhambri after winning the bronze medals in the BRICS Games in Kazan, Russia, on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

TENNIS

BRICS Games: Indian men’s, women’s tennis teams win bronze

Indian women and men won the bronze medals in tennis at the BRICS Games in Kazan, Russia.

The women beat Republika Srpska 2-0 in the third-place play-off on Wednesday. Vaishnavi Adkar came back after losing the first set to beat Sara Mikaca 6-7(5), 7-5, 6-2. Akanksha Nitture sealed the medal with a 6-3, 6-0 win over Anastasija Ignatic.

The Indian women had earlier been beaten in the semifinals by Belarus, which eventually finished runner-up to Russia.

The Indian men beat Uzbekistan 2-0 for the bronze, with Karan Singh and Chirag Duhan asserting themselves against Amir Milushev and Ilya Ignatov respectively.

The results:
Men (third place): India bt Uzbekistan 2-0 (Karan Singh bt Amir Milushev 3-6, 6-2, 6-4; Chirag Duhan bt Ilya Ignatov 7-6(5), 6-4).
Women (third place): India bt Republika Srpska 2-0 (Vaishnavi Adkar bt Sara Mikaca 6-7(5), 7-5, 6-2; Akanksha Nitture bt Anastasija Ignjatic 6-3, 6-0).
Semifinals: Belarus bt India 2-0 (Evaina Laskevich bt Vaishnavi 6-1, 6-2; Darya Khamutsianskaya bt Akanksha 6-3, 6-7(7), 6-2).

-Kamesh Srinivasan

Bopanna and Ebden in the quarterfinals

Top seeds Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden beat lucky losers Alexander Erler and Lucas Miedler 6-4, 6-4 in the doubles pre-quarterfinals of the €2,411,390 ATP tennis tournament in London, on Wednesday.

The results:
€2,411,390 ATP, London, England
Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Rohan Bopanna & Matthew Ebden (Aus) bt Alexander Erler & Lucas Miedler (Aut) 6-4, 6-4.
€2,411,390 ATP, Halle, Germany
Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Constantin Frantzen & Hendrik Jebens (Ger) bt Yuki Bhambri & Albano Olivetti (Fra) 5-7, 7-6(12), [10-7].
$25,000 ITF men, Luzhou, China
Singles (first round): Dong Zhenxiong (Chn) bt Nitin Kumar Sinha 6-3, 7-5; Zhou Yi bt S Mukund 7-5, 6-2.
$15,000 ITF men, Hillcrest, South Africa
Singles (first round): Ishaque Eqbal bt James Beaven (GBR) 7-5, 3-1 (retired); Jesse Flores (Crc) bt Kabir Hans 7-6(4), 7-5; Luca Fantini (Ita) bt Parth Aggarwal 4-6, 7-6(2), 6-3.
Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Max Benaim (GBR) & Akram El Sallaly (Egy) bt Isshaque Eqbal & Kris Van Wyk (RSA) 6-4, 6-4.
$15,000 ITF men, Koszalin, Poland
Singles (first round): Manas Dhamne bt Maciej Rajski (Pol) 6-3, 2-6, 6-2; Patrick Zahraj (Ger) bt Yuvan Nandal 7-5, 7-5.
$15,000 ITF men, Hong Kong
Singles (first round): Shan-Yuan Ou (Tpe) bt Rishi Reddy 6-1, 6-7(1), 6-3; Jack Cheng (Hkg) bt Adil Kalyanpur 7-6(4), 6-3; Kazuki Nashiwaki (Jpn) bt Rohan Mehra 6-7(5), 6-3, 6-4; Dev Javia bt Tzu Li Chang (Tpe) 6-4, 4-1 (retired); SD Prajwal Dev bt Jesse Delaney (Aus) 6-3, 6-2.
$15,000 ITF men, Monastir, Tunisia
Singles (first round): Aziz Ouakaa (Tun) bt Abhinav Sanjeev Shanmugam 7-5, 6-4.
$25,000 ITF women, Wichita, USA
Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Chieh-Yu Hsu (Tpe) & Sahaja Yamalapalli bt Mary Deatherage & Jayden Jagolinzer (USA) 6-3, 6-3.
$25,000 ITF women, Tauste, Spain
Singles (pre-quarterfinals): Rutuja Bhosale bt Maria Vaquero (Esp) 6-1, 6 2.
$25,000 ITF women, Taipei, Taiwan
Singles (first round): Shrivalli Bhamidipaty bt Rina Saigo (Jpn) 7-5, 6-3.
$15,000 ITF women, Hillcrest, South Africa
Singles (first round): Noa A Fong (Ned) bt Ashmitha Easwaramurthi 6-2, 6 2.
Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Linge Steenkamp & Lara Merwe (RSA) bt Ashmitha Easwaramurthi & Maddalena Giordano (Ita) 6-0, 6-2; Jacqueline Awad (Swe) & Lara Pfeifer (Ita) bt Haine Ogata (Jpn) & Nidhitra Rajmohan 6-4, 6-4.
$15,000 ITF women, Rancho Santa Fe, USA
Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Alyssa Ahn & Bianca Molnar (USA) bt Teja Tirunelveli & Amy Zhu (USA) 4-6, 6-3, [10-7].
$15,000 ITF women, Monastir, Tunisia
Singles (first round): Luana Araujo (Bra) bt Aaddi Gupta 6-7(5), 7-6(2), 6-4.

-Kamesh Srinivasan

CRICKET

Bengal Pro T20: Lux Shyam Kolkata Tigers beats Harbour Diamonds

Karan Lal’s unbeaten 43-ball 62 guided Lux Shyam Kolkata Tigers to a seven-wicket win over Harbour Diamonds in the Bengal Pro T20 League at the Eden Gardens here on Wednesday.

The scores:
At Eden Gardens: Men: Harbour Diamonds 138/7 in 20 overs (Manoj Tiwary 45, Shashank Singh 33) lost to Lux Shyam Kolkata Tigers 144/3 in 16.4 overs (Karan Lal 62 n.o., Abishek Porel 30); Shrachi Rarh Tigers 148/7 in 20 overs (Shahbaz Ahmed 90, Anubhav Tyagi 3/35) lost to Rashmi Medinipur Wizards 149/2 in 17 overs (Priyanshu Srivastava 75 n.o., Sudip Chatterjee 50 n.o.).
At Jadavpur University ground: Women: Rashmi Medinipur Wizards 107/6 in 20 overs (Trishita Sarkar 39) lost to Shrachi Rarh Tigers 108/3 in 17.2 overs (Ankita Chakraborty 67 n.o.); Murshidabad Kueens 122/6 in 20 overs bt Sobisco Smashers Malda 73/8 in 20 overs (Priyanka Sarkar 4/15).

-Y.B. Sarangi

