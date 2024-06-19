Indian Sports Wrap, June 19: Indian men’s, women’s tennis teams win bronze in BRICS Games

TENNIS

BRICS Games: Indian men’s, women’s tennis teams win bronze

Indian women and men won the bronze medals in tennis at the BRICS Games in Kazan, Russia.

The women beat Republika Srpska 2-0 in the third-place play-off on Wednesday. Vaishnavi Adkar came back after losing the first set to beat Sara Mikaca 6-7(5), 7-5, 6-2. Akanksha Nitture sealed the medal with a 6-3, 6-0 win over Anastasija Ignatic.

The Indian women had earlier been beaten in the semifinals by Belarus, which eventually finished runner-up to Russia.

The Indian men beat Uzbekistan 2-0 for the bronze, with Karan Singh and Chirag Duhan asserting themselves against Amir Milushev and Ilya Ignatov respectively.

The results: Men (third place): India bt Uzbekistan 2-0 (Karan Singh bt Amir Milushev 3-6, 6-2, 6-4; Chirag Duhan bt Ilya Ignatov 7-6(5), 6-4). Women (third place): India bt Republika Srpska 2-0 (Vaishnavi Adkar bt Sara Mikaca 6-7(5), 7-5, 6-2; Akanksha Nitture bt Anastasija Ignjatic 6-3, 6-0). Semifinals: Belarus bt India 2-0 (Evaina Laskevich bt Vaishnavi 6-1, 6-2; Darya Khamutsianskaya bt Akanksha 6-3, 6-7(7), 6-2).

-Kamesh Srinivasan

Bopanna and Ebden in the quarterfinals

Top seeds Rohan Bopanna and Matthew Ebden beat lucky losers Alexander Erler and Lucas Miedler 6-4, 6-4 in the doubles pre-quarterfinals of the €2,411,390 ATP tennis tournament in London, on Wednesday.

The results: €2,411,390 ATP, London, England Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Rohan Bopanna & Matthew Ebden (Aus) bt Alexander Erler & Lucas Miedler (Aut) 6-4, 6-4. €2,411,390 ATP, Halle, Germany Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Constantin Frantzen & Hendrik Jebens (Ger) bt Yuki Bhambri & Albano Olivetti (Fra) 5-7, 7-6(12), [10-7]. $25,000 ITF men, Luzhou, China Singles (first round): Dong Zhenxiong (Chn) bt Nitin Kumar Sinha 6-3, 7-5; Zhou Yi bt S Mukund 7-5, 6-2. $15,000 ITF men, Hillcrest, South Africa Singles (first round): Ishaque Eqbal bt James Beaven (GBR) 7-5, 3-1 (retired); Jesse Flores (Crc) bt Kabir Hans 7-6(4), 7-5; Luca Fantini (Ita) bt Parth Aggarwal 4-6, 7-6(2), 6-3. Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Max Benaim (GBR) & Akram El Sallaly (Egy) bt Isshaque Eqbal & Kris Van Wyk (RSA) 6-4, 6-4. $15,000 ITF men, Koszalin, Poland Singles (first round): Manas Dhamne bt Maciej Rajski (Pol) 6-3, 2-6, 6-2; Patrick Zahraj (Ger) bt Yuvan Nandal 7-5, 7-5. $15,000 ITF men, Hong Kong Singles (first round): Shan-Yuan Ou (Tpe) bt Rishi Reddy 6-1, 6-7(1), 6-3; Jack Cheng (Hkg) bt Adil Kalyanpur 7-6(4), 6-3; Kazuki Nashiwaki (Jpn) bt Rohan Mehra 6-7(5), 6-3, 6-4; Dev Javia bt Tzu Li Chang (Tpe) 6-4, 4-1 (retired); SD Prajwal Dev bt Jesse Delaney (Aus) 6-3, 6-2. $15,000 ITF men, Monastir, Tunisia Singles (first round): Aziz Ouakaa (Tun) bt Abhinav Sanjeev Shanmugam 7-5, 6-4. $25,000 ITF women, Wichita, USA Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Chieh-Yu Hsu (Tpe) & Sahaja Yamalapalli bt Mary Deatherage & Jayden Jagolinzer (USA) 6-3, 6-3. $25,000 ITF women, Tauste, Spain Singles (pre-quarterfinals): Rutuja Bhosale bt Maria Vaquero (Esp) 6-1, 6 2. $25,000 ITF women, Taipei, Taiwan Singles (first round): Shrivalli Bhamidipaty bt Rina Saigo (Jpn) 7-5, 6-3. $15,000 ITF women, Hillcrest, South Africa Singles (first round): Noa A Fong (Ned) bt Ashmitha Easwaramurthi 6-2, 6 2. Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Linge Steenkamp & Lara Merwe (RSA) bt Ashmitha Easwaramurthi & Maddalena Giordano (Ita) 6-0, 6-2; Jacqueline Awad (Swe) & Lara Pfeifer (Ita) bt Haine Ogata (Jpn) & Nidhitra Rajmohan 6-4, 6-4. $15,000 ITF women, Rancho Santa Fe, USA Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Alyssa Ahn & Bianca Molnar (USA) bt Teja Tirunelveli & Amy Zhu (USA) 4-6, 6-3, [10-7]. $15,000 ITF women, Monastir, Tunisia Singles (first round): Luana Araujo (Bra) bt Aaddi Gupta 6-7(5), 7-6(2), 6-4.

-Kamesh Srinivasan

CRICKET

Bengal Pro T20: Lux Shyam Kolkata Tigers beats Harbour Diamonds

Karan Lal’s unbeaten 43-ball 62 guided Lux Shyam Kolkata Tigers to a seven-wicket win over Harbour Diamonds in the Bengal Pro T20 League at the Eden Gardens here on Wednesday.

The scores: At Eden Gardens: Men: Harbour Diamonds 138/7 in 20 overs (Manoj Tiwary 45, Shashank Singh 33) lost to Lux Shyam Kolkata Tigers 144/3 in 16.4 overs (Karan Lal 62 n.o., Abishek Porel 30); Shrachi Rarh Tigers 148/7 in 20 overs (Shahbaz Ahmed 90, Anubhav Tyagi 3/35) lost to Rashmi Medinipur Wizards 149/2 in 17 overs (Priyanshu Srivastava 75 n.o., Sudip Chatterjee 50 n.o.). At Jadavpur University ground: Women: Rashmi Medinipur Wizards 107/6 in 20 overs (Trishita Sarkar 39) lost to Shrachi Rarh Tigers 108/3 in 17.2 overs (Ankita Chakraborty 67 n.o.); Murshidabad Kueens 122/6 in 20 overs bt Sobisco Smashers Malda 73/8 in 20 overs (Priyanka Sarkar 4/15).

-Y.B. Sarangi