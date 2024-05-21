Indian sports wrap, May 21: Chandru G wins WBC India national title

BOXING

Chandru G knocks out Jaskaran to win WBC India national title

Tamil Nadu’s rising star Chandru G clinched the WBC India Cruiserweight Championship title with a spectacular fourth round knockout victory over Punjab boxer Jaskaran Singh.

Entering the fight with a flawless 10-0 record, the 27-year old Chandru had a slow start, allowing Jaskaran (9-3) to take advantage of his height.

However, by the second round, Chandru began to dominate, landing heavy three-punch combinations and right crosses.

In the decisive fourth round, a powerful right cross from Chandru hit Jaskaran square in the face, sending him crashing to the ropes. Referee Kevin David halted the fight and declared Chandru the winner.

“This victory is not just for me, but for the whole of Tamil Nadu, for my team, my family, and all my supporters who have stood by me throughout this journey,” Chandru said.

“Jaskaran Singh is a formidable opponent, and a very hard puncher. But training over the past 40 days paid off. I hope this win inspires more boxers from Tamil Nadu to start making a move to Pro Boxing.

“This is just the beginning, I have a possible shot at the WBC Asian title in the coming few months. Thank you to everyone who believed in me,” he added.

The eight-round contest between Akshay Chahal (14-0) and Ram Singh (3-0) ended in a draw. Both fighters, who are seasoned amateurs, showcased their skills in a thrilling bout.

Ram Singh dominated the early rounds, while Akshay made a strong comeback in the final rounds, resulting in a dramatic fight.

Haryana’s Ashish Choudhary triumphed over Punjab’s Manish Sharma by unanimous decision.

Renu Phogat of Haryana pulled off a technical knockout victory over Delhi’s Ruby in the first round.

Kartik Kumar of Himachal Pradesh also secured a technical knockout win over Punjab’s Davinder Singh in the second round.

The bout between Haryana’s Sagar Chouhan and Manipur’s Ngamba Longjam ended in a split draw after six rounds.

Taher Khuram of Afghanistan defeated Samuel J of Tamil Nadu by unanimous decision in a four-round contest.

TENNIS

Rakshit Dhankar beats third seed Vilasier Khate in the HPCL Mittal Rs.100,000 AITA men’s tennis tournament

Rakshit Dhankar beat third seed Vilasier Khate 6-3, 6-3 in the pre-quarterfinals of the HPCL Mittal Rs.100,000 AITA men’s tennis tournament at the CLTA Complex on Tuesday.

The results (pre-quarterfinals): Neeraj Yashpaul bt Parv Nage 6-4, 6-3; Vatsal Manikantan bt Eklavya Singh 6-4, 6-1; Rakshit Dhankar bt Vilasier Khate 6-3, 6-3; Moksh Puri bt Rohan Mittal 6-1, 6-1; Paramveer Bajwa bt Nirav Shetty 7-6(5), 6-1; Rhythm Malhotra bt JoyDas 6-0, 6-1; Jaishnav Shinde bt Ajay Kundu 6-3, 6-3; Suraj Prabodh bt Bhushan Haobam 6-3, 6-2.

Varad Pol defeats Rishi Yadav at the Ramesh Desai memorial National sub-junior tennis championship

Varad Pol beat second seed Rishi Yadav 6-3, 6-3 in the boys first round of the Ramesh Desai memorial National sub-junior tennis championship at the KDLTA Complex on Tuesday.

In the girls section, Riddhi Shinde fought her way past Shivani Gupte 5-7, 7-6(5), 6-2.

The results (first round): Under-16 boys: Vanij Pothunoori bt Yaj Malik 1-6, 6-3, 6-4; Vishvajit Sanasi bt Mokshak Challa 6-2, 6-1; Vanshraj Jalota bt Dhruva Hegde 7-6(5), 6-3; Varad Undre bt Anshul Ponugoti 6-0, 6-1; Shivtej Shirfule bt Eshan Khadeer 6-2, 6-4; Varad Pol bt Rishi Yadav 6-3, 6-3. Under-16 girls: Riddhi Shinde bt Shivani Gupte 5-7, 7-6(5), 6-2; Deepshika Vinayagamurthy bt Adya Chaurasia 6-1, 5-7, 6-2; Shrimoyee Kamat bt Parishri Meghani 7-5, 6-3; Neelakshi Lather bt Kavya Deshmukh 6-3, 7-5; Hiya Kugasia bt Meha Patil 7-5, 6-1; Disha Kumar bt Sahji Jain 6-0, 6-2; Dhruvi Adyanthaya bt Varnikaa Dixit 6-1, 6-0; Shreya Pathare bt Prarthana Khedkar 6-0, 6-2; Avishi Sharma bt Mehak Kapoor 0-6, 6-0, 7-5; Devashree Mahadeshwar bt Rishita Patil 6-4, 6-2; Keerthana Rangineni bt Avyaktha Rayavarapu 6-3, 6-4; Vrandika Rajput bt Joshita Goli 6-0, 6-2; Kreethika Vangala bt Avipsha Dehury 6-3, 6-4; Swanika Roy bt Angel Patel 6-0, 6-4.

