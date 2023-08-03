Indian sports news wrap, August 3

The major developments from the world of sports on August 3 where Indians took part are as follows:
Basketball
Eudrick’s three-point show goes in vain as Navy enters final
Eudrick Perera’s three-point show went in vain as Indian Navy defeated Kochi’s Central GST and Customs 70-61 and entered the final of the CBC all-India basketball tournament at the SB College indoor stadium here on Thursday.
Former international Eudrick hoisted five threes while his Central GST teammate Abhin Sabu made four but Navy, which built up a strong 21-4 lead in the first quarter, won the match. For Navy, Mahipal Singh, Mandeep Singh and Lalith were in fine form.
The result (semifinal)
Stan Rayan
Archery
World Archery Championships: Fine day for Indian archers
Indian compound archers had another fine day with four of them reaching the individual events’ quarterfinals and keeping medal hopes alive in the World archery championships in Berlin on Thursday.
Sixth-ranked Ojas Deotale in the men’s section and three women, second-placed V. Jyothi Surekha, sixth-seeded Aditi Swami and Parneet Kaur, entered the last eight. Since Parneet will take on Jyothi Surekha in the quarterfinals, India is assured of at least one place in the semifinals.
In extremely windy conditions, the Indian recurve archers could not make an impact. Second-seeded B.Dhiraj and Simranjeet Kaur were the best performers among men and women. Both exited in the pre-quarterfinals.
High performance director Sanjeeva Singh said Dhiraj and Simranjeet might secure individual quota places for the Paris Olympics as several archers in the top-16 would qualify through team quota. Top-eight finishes of Indian men and women teams would also boost their rankings and qualification chances.
Results
YB Sarangi
Tennis
Sumit Nagal loses to Gomez
Fourth seed Sumit Nagal was beaten 6-4, 6-2 by qualifier Federico Gomez of Argentina in the pre-quarterfinals of the €73,000 Challenger tennis tournament in Liberec, Czech Republic, on Thursday.
The results
Kamesh Srinivasan
Athletics
Tejaswin Shankar finishes joint-sixth, Poorva enters final
High jumper Tejaswin Shankar, with 2.15m, finished joint sixth at the World University Games in Chengdu on Thursday.
Shankar, the national record holder with 2.29m, who qualified for the final with 2.20m, cleared all the heights till 2.15m in his first attempt but failed at the next height, 2.20m. Ukraine’s Vladyslay Lavskyi took the gold with 2.25m while three athletes shared the bronze with 2.20m. Shankar shared the sixth place with two others.
Meanwhile, Asian champion Jyothi Yarraji topped her 100m hurdles heat in 13.12s and breezed into the semifinal. Prasanti Sahu, the other Indian in the event, was fifth in her heat in 13.75 and crashed out.
Yamandeep Sharma and Stalin Joes Stephen finished eighth and 10 th in the decathlon while national record-holder Amlan Borgohain qualified for the 200m semifinal after winning his heat in 21.00s and Poorva Sawant (12.81m, 7 th in qual. group) and progressed to the women’s triple jump final.
The big disappointment was Tanya Chaudhary, who qualified for the next month’s Asian Games with a personal best 63.16m at the recent Inter-State Nationals where she took the silver, could only manage 54.27m and bowed out after finishing seventh in the qualification round.
The results (gold medallists & Indian performances in finals)
Stan Rayan
