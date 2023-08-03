Indian sports news wrap, August 3

The major developments from the world of sports on August 3 where Indians took part are as follows:

Basketball

Eudrick’s three-point show goes in vain as Navy enters final

Eudrick Perera’s three-point show went in vain as Indian Navy defeated Kochi’s Central GST and Customs 70-61 and entered the final of the CBC all-India basketball tournament at the SB College indoor stadium here on Thursday.

Former international Eudrick hoisted five threes while his Central GST teammate Abhin Sabu made four but Navy, which built up a strong 21-4 lead in the first quarter, won the match. For Navy, Mahipal Singh, Mandeep Singh and Lalith were in fine form.

The result (semifinal) Indian Navy, Lonavala 70 (Mahipal Singh 16, Mandeep Singh 15, Lalith 15, Gaurav Chandel 10) bt Central GST and Customs, Kochi 61 (Abhin Sabu 19, Eudrick Perera 18, Vaishak 12).

Stan Rayan

Archery

World Archery Championships: Fine day for Indian archers

Indian compound archers had another fine day with four of them reaching the individual events’ quarterfinals and keeping medal hopes alive in the World archery championships in Berlin on Thursday.

Sixth-ranked Ojas Deotale in the men’s section and three women, second-placed V. Jyothi Surekha, sixth-seeded Aditi Swami and Parneet Kaur, entered the last eight. Since Parneet will take on Jyothi Surekha in the quarterfinals, India is assured of at least one place in the semifinals.

In extremely windy conditions, the Indian recurve archers could not make an impact. Second-seeded B.Dhiraj and Simranjeet Kaur were the best performers among men and women. Both exited in the pre-quarterfinals.

High performance director Sanjeeva Singh said Dhiraj and Simranjeet might secure individual quota places for the Paris Olympics as several archers in the top-16 would qualify through team quota. Top-eight finishes of Indian men and women teams would also boost their rankings and qualification chances.

Results Individual: Men: 2-B. Dhiraj got two byes, bt Matheus Zwick Ely (Bra) 6-4, lost to Ricardo Soto (Chi) 4-6 (pre-QF); Mrinal Chauhan lost to Senna Roos (Ned) 4-6; Tushar Shelke bt Nakanishi Junya 6-4, lost to Mete Gazoz 0-6. Women: Ankita Bhakat lost to Ku Nurin Afiqah Ku Ruzaini (Mal) 2-6; Bhajan Kaur bt Ane Marcelle Dos Santos (Bra) 6-2, lost to Elia Canales (Spn) 1-7; Simranjeet Kaur bt Dobromira Danailova (Bul) 6-5 (10-8), bt Lisa Barbelin (Fra) 6-4, bt Natalia Lesniak (Pol) 6-4, lost to Kang Chae Young (Kor) 0-6 (pre-QF). Compound: Men: 6-Ojas Deotale got two byes, bt Federico Pagnoni (Ita) 136-135, bt Mohammad Ashikuzzaman (Ban) 144-138 to reach QF; 14-Prathamesh Jawkar bt Miguel Becerra (Mex) 140-137, lost to Mario Vavro (Cro) 143-143 (Shoot-off: 10*-10, shot closer to centre); Abhishek Verma lost to Sil Pater (Ned) 132-140. Women: 2-V.Jyothi Surekha got two byes, bt Liko Arreola (USA) 139-136, bt Oh Yoohyun (Kor) 148-145 to reach QF; 6-Aditi Swami got two byes, bt Chen Yi-Hsuan (Tpe) 141-130, bt Alejandra Usquiano (Col) 144-140 to reach QF; Parneet Kaur got a bye, bt Jennifer Walter (Ger) 141-137, bt So Chaewon (Kor) 147-145, bt Mariya Shkolna (Lux) 145-145 (Shoot-off: 10*-10, shot closer to centre) to reach QF.

YB Sarangi

Tennis

Sumit Nagal loses to Gomez

Fourth seed Sumit Nagal was beaten 6-4, 6-2 by qualifier Federico Gomez of Argentina in the pre-quarterfinals of the €73,000 Challenger tennis tournament in Liberec, Czech Republic, on Thursday.

The results €145,000 Challenger, Porto, Portugal Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Rithvik Bollipalli & Arjun Kadhe bt Jaime Faria & Henrique Rocha (Por) 3-6, 6-1, [10-7]. €73,000 Challenger, Liberec, Czech Republic Singles (pre-quarterfinals): Federico Gomez (Arg) bt Sumit Nagal 6-4, 6-2. Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Vit Kopriva & Jaroslav Pospisil (Cze) bt Jonas Forejtek (Cze) & Sumit Nagal 6-4, 5-7, [15-13]. $80,000 Challenger, Lexington, USA Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Blake Ellis & Tristan Schoolkate (Aus) bt Purav Raja & Ramkumar Ramanathan 6-3, 6-4. $25,000 ITF men, Astana, Kazakhstan Singles (pre-quarterfinals): Shuichi Sekiguchi (Jpn) bt SD Prajjwal Dev 6-7(5), 7-5, 6-0. $15,000 ITF men, Raanana, Israel Singles (quarterfinals): Jordan Hasson (Isr) bt Rishab Agarwal 6-4, 3-6, 6-4. $15,000 ITF men, Caloundra, Australia Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Thomas Gadecki & Sam Oster (Aus) bt Nishant Dabas & Ryotaro Matsumura (Jpn) 4-6, 7-6(6), [10-8]. $15,000 ITF men, Monastir, Tunisia Singles (first round): Omar Brigida (Ita) bt Manas Dhamne 6-3, 6-4. $60,000 ITF women, Lexington, USA Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Alexis Blokhina & Ava Markham (USA) bt Chieh-Yu Hsu (Tpe) & Sahaja Yamalapalli 3-6, 6-1, [12-10]. $25,000 ITF women, Foxhills, Britain Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Naho Sato & Eri Shimizu (Jpn) bt Humera Baharmus & Madison Frahn (Aus) 6-0, 6-1; Destanee Aiava (Aus) & Rutujja Bhosale bt Jjulie Belgraver (Fra) & Olivia Lincher (Pol) 6-3, 6-1. $25,000 ITF women, Astana, Kazakhstan Singles (pre-quarterfinals): Polina Leykina bt Vaidehi Chaudhari 5-7, 6-3, 6-3. Doubles (quarterfinals): Shrivalli Bhamidipaty & Vaidehi Chaudhari bt Edda Mamedova & Saumya Vig 6-3, 6-1. $15,000 ITF women, Tbilisi, Georgia Singles (pre-quarterfinals): Daria Frayman (Cyp) bt Riya Bhatia 6-4, 6-2; Esther Vyrlan (USA) bt Tanisha Kashyap 6-3, 6-4. Doubles (quarterfinals): Riya Bhatia & Ashmitha Easwaramurthi bt Lara Pfeifer (Ita) & Marijja Semenistaja (Lat) 6-0, 6-2.

Kamesh Srinivasan

Athletics

Tejaswin Shankar finishes joint-sixth, Poorva enters final

High jumper Tejaswin Shankar, with 2.15m, finished joint sixth at the World University Games in Chengdu on Thursday.

Shankar, the national record holder with 2.29m, who qualified for the final with 2.20m, cleared all the heights till 2.15m in his first attempt but failed at the next height, 2.20m. Ukraine’s Vladyslay Lavskyi took the gold with 2.25m while three athletes shared the bronze with 2.20m. Shankar shared the sixth place with two others.

Meanwhile, Asian champion Jyothi Yarraji topped her 100m hurdles heat in 13.12s and breezed into the semifinal. Prasanti Sahu, the other Indian in the event, was fifth in her heat in 13.75 and crashed out.

Yamandeep Sharma and Stalin Joes Stephen finished eighth and 10 th in the decathlon while national record-holder Amlan Borgohain qualified for the 200m semifinal after winning his heat in 21.00s and Poorva Sawant (12.81m, 7 th in qual. group) and progressed to the women’s triple jump final.

The big disappointment was Tanya Chaudhary, who qualified for the next month’s Asian Games with a personal best 63.16m at the recent Inter-State Nationals where she took the silver, could only manage 54.27m and bowed out after finishing seventh in the qualification round.

The results (gold medallists & Indian performances in finals) Men: 400m: 1. Ricardo Coelho (Por) 44.79s. 1500m: 1. Robert Benoit (Fra) 3:38.61s. 3000m steeple chase: 1. Christian Mergenthaler (Ger) 8:38.42s. High jump: 1.Vladyslay Lavskyi (Ukr) 2.25m, 6. Tejaswin Shankar (Ind) 2.15. Triple jump: 1. Su Wen (Chn) 17.01m. Decathlon: 1. Vilem Strasky (Cze) 7925 pts; 8. Yamandeep Sharma (Ind) 6897 pts, 10. Stalin Joes Stephen (Ind) 6393. Women: 400m: 1. Marlie Viljoen (RSA) 52.38s. 800m: 1. Laura Pellicoro (Ita) 2:04.20s. 400m hurdles: 1. Alice Muraro (Ita) 55.48s. Javelin throw: 1. Eda Tugsuz (Tur) 59.05m

Stan Rayan