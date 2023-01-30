More Sports

Indian sports news wrap, January 30

Here are all the major developments in Indian sports from January 30, 2023.

Team Sportstar
30 January, 2023 16:41 IST
30 January, 2023 16:41 IST
People enjoy a drone show at the launch of mascot, torch and theme songs of Khelo India Youth Games-2022, at Shaurya Smarak, in Bhopal on Saturday.

People enjoy a drone show at the launch of mascot, torch and theme songs of Khelo India Youth Games-2022, at Shaurya Smarak, in Bhopal on Saturday. | Photo Credit: ANI

Sports For All joins Khelo India

Sports For All (SFA), a multi-sport tech driven platform, has joined Khelo India Youth Games (KIYG) as sponsor for the next five years.

Through this strategic partnership, SFA will invest Rs 12.5 crore over the next five years.

“Having overseen immense success through our innovative technology-based approach over the years across numerous multi-sport grassroots championships, SFA is delighted to come on board as the powered by sponsor for Khelo India,” said Rishikesh Joshi, founder of SFA.

Khelo India was introduced by the government to build a strong framework for all sports played at the grassroots in India and establish the country as a sporting superpower.

To accomplish the mission, the program has been divided into 12 different verticals which include developing state level Khelo India centres, talent identification and development, sports for women, promotion of sports amongst people with disabilities and much more.

-PTI

