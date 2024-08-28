MagazineBuy Print

Latest issue of Sportstar

Korea Open 2024: Indian challenge comes to an early end

World No. 41 Malvika produced a gallant fight before going down narrowly 21-18, 15-21, 17-21 to Denmark’s Line Hojmark Kjaersfeldt, ranked 18th.

Published : Aug 28, 2024 18:06 IST , Seoul - 1 MIN READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Badminton player Malvika Bansod in action against Saina Nehwal during the Yonex-Sunrise India Open 2022.
FILE PHOTO: Badminton player Malvika Bansod in action against Saina Nehwal during the Yonex-Sunrise India Open 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Badminton player Malvika Bansod in action against Saina Nehwal during the Yonex-Sunrise India Open 2022. | Photo Credit: PTI

Shuttlers Ashmita Chaliha, Malvika Bansod and Aakarshi Kashyap bowed out in the opening round of the Korea Open to draw curtains on India’s campaign in the super 500 badminton tournament here on Wednesday.

While Ashmita, ranked 53rd, was no match for world number 17 Pornpawee Chochuwong, going down 8-21, 13-21 in a lop-sided opening round, Aakarshi lost 15-21, 15-21 to Denmark’s Line Christophersen in another match.

World No. 41 Malvika, however, produced a gallant fight before going down narrowly 21-18, 15-21, 17-21 to Denmark’s Line Hojmark Kjaersfeldt, ranked 18th.

In mixed doubles, Indian pair of Ayush Raj Gupta and Sruti Swain lost 7-21, 12-21 to Korean Ko Sung Hyun and Eom Hye Won.

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Korea Open 2024: Indian challenge comes to an early end
    PTI
  2. Buchi Babu tournament: Siddharth Desai’s six-for helps Gujarat bowl out TNCA President’s XI for 211, take 160-run lead
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  3. South Africa to tour Pakistan to prepare for Women’s T20 World Cup 2024
    PTI
  4. Delhi Premier League: U-19 World Cup winning captain Yash Dhull makes return from minor heart surgery
    PTI
  5. Paris 2024 Paralympics: More than two million tickets sold for Games
    Reuters
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

