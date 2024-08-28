Korea Open 2024: Indian challenge comes to an early end

Shuttlers Ashmita Chaliha, Malvika Bansod and Aakarshi Kashyap bowed out in the opening round of the Korea Open to draw curtains on India’s campaign in the super 500 badminton tournament here on Wednesday.

While Ashmita, ranked 53rd, was no match for world number 17 Pornpawee Chochuwong, going down 8-21, 13-21 in a lop-sided opening round, Aakarshi lost 15-21, 15-21 to Denmark’s Line Christophersen in another match.

World No. 41 Malvika, however, produced a gallant fight before going down narrowly 21-18, 15-21, 17-21 to Denmark’s Line Hojmark Kjaersfeldt, ranked 18th.

In mixed doubles, Indian pair of Ayush Raj Gupta and Sruti Swain lost 7-21, 12-21 to Korean Ko Sung Hyun and Eom Hye Won.