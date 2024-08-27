Indian sports wrap, August 27: Jeev, Jyoti among Indians to compete in country’s inaugural Legends Tour event

GOLF

Jeev, Jyoti among Indian stars to compete in country’s inaugural Legends Tour event from August 30

Indian golfing greats Jeev Milkha Singh and Jyoti Randhawa will be among 64 international players vying for top honours in the inaugural HSBC India Legends Championships to be played at Jaypee Greens course at Greater Noida from August 30 to September 1.

The first Legends Tour tournament in the country, which will have USD 0.5 million as prize purse, will also see 2005 US Open champion Michael Campbell of New Zealand in action.

The winner of the HSBC India Legends Championship is set to take home USD 74,250, while the runner-up will receive USD 49,000. The third-place finisher will pocket USD 32,700.

The event will be played over 54 holes and it will be preceded by a star-studded Pro-Am event on August 28 and 29, which will see top golfers play alongside amateurs.

The Legends Tour is a professional golf tour for male golfers aged 50 and over, run by the PGA European Tour. It began as European Senior Tour in 1992 and was rechristened as Legends Tour in 2020.

Jeev is the host of the tournament, co-sanctioned by the Professional Golf Tour of India (PGTI). The event will see a participation from 17 countries.

-PTI

SQUASH

Semwal, Nirupma clinch titles in GCH All India SRFI Squash Championship

Om Semwal and Nirupma Dubey clinched the men’s and women’s open titles respectively in the second edition of the Garware Club House All India SRFI Squash Championship here.

In the men’s open final, Mumbai’s Semwal defeated his Sri Lankan opponent and No 2 seeded Shamil Wakeel 3-2 to clinch the Sharad Pawar Trophy, winning 11-4, 4-11, 6-11, 13-11, 11-4.

In the women’s final, Nirupma trumped compatriot Tanishka Jain 3-1 as she won 11-6, 12-10, 3-11, 11-9 in the final of the tournament held here from August 19 to 25.

The event, held under the aegis of the Squash Racquets Federation of India (SRFI), witnessed more than 470 entries with 70 per cent children from over 20 states in the country. It had prize money of USD 1000 each for the men’s open and women’s open categories.

“With the guidance from the Squash Rackets Federation of India, along with commitment and support from our GCH office bearers and our squash committee, we were able to deliver a thoroughly professional event,” said Mohit Chaturvedi, GCH director and chairman of the squash committee.

Results: Men’ open: Om Semwal (India) beat Shamil Wakeel (Sri Lanka) 3:2 (11-4, 4-11, 6-11, 13-11, 11-4) Women’s open: Nirupma Dubey (India) beat Tanishka Jain (India) 3:1 (11-6, 12-10, 3-11, 11-9) Other winners: Isha Shelke girls’ U-11, Vihaan Chandhok boys’ U-11, Divyanshi Jain girls’ U13, Devansh Aggarwal boys’ U-13, Aarika Mishra girls’ U-15, Saharsh Shahra boys’ U-15, Vyomika Khandelwal girls’ U-17, Priyaan Thakker boys’ U-17, Anika Dubey girls’ U-19, Karan Yadav boys’ U-19.

-PTI

BADMINTON

Taarini Suri clinches double badminton crowns

Taarni Suri from Mumbai clinched girls’ doubles and mixed doubles titles in the Kotak India Junior U-19 International Badminton tournament, held in Hyderabad.

The tournament was held at the Gopichand Badminton Academy in Hyderabad.

The 17-year-old Taarini, who trains at the Cricket Club of India under Hufrish Nariman, teamed up with Shravani Walekar to beat the Indonesian combination of Keyla Putri and Micha Wardoyo 21-10, 21-15 in the girls’ doubles final.

Taarini and Bhavya Chhabra then produced an upset against the top seeded Attawut Sreepeaw and Pannawee Polyiam of Thailand 21-13, 19-21, 21-14 in the mixed doubles final.

Taarini and the Nashik-based Shravani have been playing together since their U-13 days but it was only earlier this year that they decided to focus only on doubles.

In the semifinal, Taarini and Shravani had beaten the Thailand pair of Kodchaporn Chaichana and Pannawee Polyiam.

Chhabra trains at the National Centre of Excellence in Guwahati, Assam, and has also kept her focus on doubles.

Taarni is a part of the Indian team which will participate in the World Junior Championship in Nanchang, China from September 30.

-PTI