Indian sports news wrap, July 21

Get all the major updates, scores and results from the world of Indian sports on Friday, July 21.

GOLF

Aditi, Pajaree make cut in Great Lakes Invitational

Aditi Ashok and her playing partner Pajaree Anannarukarn, who came close to winning the Great Lakes Bay Invitational a couple of seasons back, hung in and made the cut this week at LPGA’s only team event.

Aditi and Pajaree, who together carded 70-66, are now in tied-29th place as the top 34 teams and ties made the cut.

Aditi has been having a fine season on the LPGA, where she was a runner-up once, and also on the LET, where she won once. After the Great Lakes Invitational, Aditi will travel across the Atlantic and play in the Majors at Evian Championship and the Women’s Open.

The teams will play alternate shot on Friday and better-ball Saturday, with many of the players then travelling to France for the Evian Championship next week.

- PTI

Diksha lies 10th as Wolf leads in Spain

Diksha Dagar continued her fine run this season with a stunning birdie-birdie finish that saw her card 2-under 70 at the La Sella Open in Spain. The Indian golfer was tied 10th.

Though many players were yet to finish, Diksha, winner of the Czech ladies Open this season, did well to stay in reckoning.

Diksha was three shots behind the sole leader, Christine Wolf of Austria, and two others, including Nuria Iturrioz, were at 4-under 68.

Five players had finished at 3-under 69, as storms and inclement weather meant a lot of players will need to come the next day to finish the round.

Among other Indians, Amandeep Drall (73) was T-64, Vani Kapoor and Ridhima Dilawari with 74 each were T-83.

Diksha, who is having a great season with one win and three other Top-10 finishes, is currently fifth on the Race to Costa Del Sol and due to play two Majors in the next few weeks.

Diksha had an early bogey on third, but made amends with a birdie on Par-4 eighth and added a birdie on 12th, only to give that away on the next hole. She made some steady pars and closed with birdies on 17th and 18th.

Wolf, whose sole win on the Ladies European Tour came in Diksha’s home country at the 2019 Women’s Indian Open, shot a bogey free round with birdies on second, fourth and three more in the last four holes for a superb 67.

Wolf birdied second, fourth, 14th, 17th and 18th.

With play twice coming to a halt during her round, the Austrian kept her composure to roll in five birdies either side of the stoppages and post the number which gave her the lead.

-PTI