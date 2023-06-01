Indian Open of Surfing 2023: Chennai’s Kishore Kumar shines in opening round

Published : Jun 01, 2023 19:19 IST , MANGALURU - 2 MINS READ

Chennai’s Kishore Kumar stunned with his performance on Thursday under testing conditions as he made his way into the semifinals with the highest score of 12.67. The other surfers who topped the score list were Tayin Arun(10.83), Dinesh Selvamani(09.53), Sekar Pachai (09.0) Harish P (8.63) and Selvam M ( 08.53).

Winds and rain played spoilsport at the end as the judges had to call it a day before the proceedings of the Women’s Open semifinals could begin. The category will now be played tomorrow on Friday.

The first day’s round saw Karnataka and Tamil Nadu surfers dominate the proceedings in both the Men’s open and Groms (U16) categories. 12 surfers from Round 1 in men’s category today advanced to the Round 2 where they will meet another 16 surfers who already qualified for the second round on the basis of their rankings.

Dinesh Selvamani who registered the highest score of 09.53 today from the judges in the men’s open category said: “The conditions and competitions were equally challenging. The field for tomorrow’s Round is very strong and anyone can make their way into the quarterfinals. I am looking forward to surf in my natural style and seal a quarterfinal spot.”

Speaking after ensuring his semifinal slot, the Surfing Federation of India’s future talent programme scholar Kishore Kumar said, “This wasn’t my best performance as the waves were different than what I am used to back home in Chennai. The conditions were also very challenging today and I could made a better score but I am satisfied that I had made to the semifinals. I hope the conditions will be favorable tomorrow as I take on the waves and seal my finals slot.”

The Indian Open of Surfing is being hosted by the Mantra Surf Club at the Sashithlu beach in Mangalore from 01 ST June – 03 rd June, 2023. The three-day premier surfing competition of India is the official national championship of the Surfing Federation of India – the governing body for the sport of surfing.