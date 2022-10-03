More Sports

Indian sports news wrap, October 3

Here are all the major developments in Indian sports on October 3, 2022.

Team Sportstar
03 October, 2022 17:23 IST
03 October, 2022 17:23 IST
Indian golfer Rashid Khan in action. (FILE)

Indian golfer Rashid Khan in action. (FILE) | Photo Credit: VIVEK BENDRE

Here are all the major developments in Indian sports on October 3, 2022.

GOLF

Rashid, Joshi among golfers set to tee off at PGTI Players Championship

Top Indian professional golfers, including Olympian Udayan Mane and former Asian tour winners Rashid Khan and Khalin Joshi, will tee off at the TATA Steel PGTI Players Championship here on Tuesday.

The Rs 50 lakh tournament will be held at the scenic Panchkula Golf Club for the fourth year in succession with the Pro-Am event set to be played on October 8.

The event will feature PGTI regulars such as Order of Merit leader Ajeetesh Sandhu, defending champion Chikkarangappa, Manu Gandas, Yuvraj Singh Sandhu and Honey Baisoya, apart from Udayan, Rashid and Joshi.

Two-time Asian tour winner Rashid will be a top attraction after his runner-up finish at the Mercuries Taiwan Masters on Sunday.

The Tricity will also be represented by prominent names such as Abhijit Singh Chadha, Akshay Sharma, Harendra Gupta, Angad Cheema, Amrit Lal, Ranjit Singh, Harmeet Kahlon, Amritinder Singh, Rajiv Kumar Jatiwal as well as Panchkula’s Aadil Bedi and Chandimandir’s Ravi Kumar.

The major foreign names in the field consist of Sri Lankans Mithun Perera, N Thangaraja, Anura Rohana, K Prabagaran, Bangladeshis Jamal Hossain, Badal Hossain, Md Akbar Hossain and Nepal’s Sukra Bahadur Rai.

“We can expect a highly competitive week of golf with a strong field vying for top honours at a venue which offers immaculate playing conditions,” Uttam Singh Mundy, CEO, PGTI, said in a release.

All the three amateurs in the fray, Arjun Singh Bhatia, Paramraj Singh Sandhu and Brijesh Kumar hail from the Panchkula Golf Club. 

-PTI

Read more stories on More Sports.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App
I-DAY SPECIAL: 75 ICONIC SPORTING MOMENTS
Videos

What is pickleball - the phenomenon taking over New York

Sindhu uses pause in golden pursuit to appreciate diamonds

Meet the Jordanian doctor who gave up medicine for bodybuilding

Slide shows

Daughters day 2021: Famous sports personalities and their daughters

Independence Day: Tracking 75 glorious moments in Indian sports, Part 2

Independence Day: Tracking 75 glorious moments in Indian sports, Part 1

Connect With Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us

Follow Us