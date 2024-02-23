MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Indian sports wrap, February 23

Here are all the updates, results and developments from the world of Indian sports on February 23.

Published : Feb 23, 2024 13:34 IST , CHENNAI - 3 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Abhay Singh is in line for a second PSA Challenger Tour title in as many months as the 25-year-old advanced to the semifinals of the Goodfellow Classic squash in Toronto
Abhay Singh is in line for a second PSA Challenger Tour title in as many months as the 25-year-old advanced to the semifinals of the Goodfellow Classic squash in Toronto | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Abhay Singh is in line for a second PSA Challenger Tour title in as many months as the 25-year-old advanced to the semifinals of the Goodfellow Classic squash in Toronto | Photo Credit: PTI

GOLF

Kapur, Sandhu top Indians after first round in Oman

Indian golfers Shiv Kapur and Yuvraj Sandhu shot identical scores of 2-under 70 to be placed Tied-26th on the first day of the USD 2 million International Series Oman at Al Mouj Golf Club here.

Spaniard David Puig, who won the IRS Prima Malaysian Open, enjoys the lead in the first International Series event of 2024 after shooting a seven-under-par 65, which matched the course record.

Other Indians in fray, S Chikkarangappa (71) was T-37, while Karandeep Kochhar, SSP Chawrasia and Rashid Khan carded 72 each to be T-59. Anirban Lahiri, Gaganjeet Bhullar and Ajeetesh Sandhu were all 1-over and occupy T-71st spot.

Honey Baisoya (74) at T-91 and Jeev Milkha Singh (75) at T-108 were in danger of missing the cut.

Kapur, playing his first event of 2024, was going great guns at 4-under with four birdies in first 16 holes before a double bogey on the 17th meant a two-shot drop to 70. Sandhu, who was in Top-20 in Malaysia, had five birdies against three bogeys.

Puig’s playing partner Joaquin Niemann of Chile carded a 66 to sit in solo second position, while compatriot Mito Pereira is next best with a 67, along with Mexico’s Carlos Ortiz, Australian Kevin Yuan and Manav Shah from the United States.

The 22-year-old Puig fired back-to-back 62s to win in Malaysia for his second Tour title. Niemann started the round soon after getting the news of an invite from The Masters in April.

SQUASH

Abhay Singh in Goodfellow Classic squash semis

Abhay Singh is in line for a second PSA Challenger Tour title in as many months as the 25-year-old advanced to the semifinals of the Goodfellow Classic squash in Toronto on Thursday.

Top-seeded Abhay beat Frenchman Maceo Levy 13-11, 11-7, 11-3 in 33 minutes in the quarterfinals, and will take on Abdelrahman Abdelkhalek of Egypt in the last-four stage.

World No 66 Abhay won the JSW Willingdon PSA event in Mumbai last month, following a memorable 2023 that saw him play the decider in the final against Pakistan and save two match points for India to clinch the men’s team gold at the Hangzhou Asian Games.

Meanwhile, in Chicago, Ramit Tandon went down to Egyptian eighth seed Tarek Momen 5-11, 11-4, 11-4, 11-8 in 34 minutes in the second round of the Windy City Open, a PSA World Tour Platinum event.

Golf

Sei Young Kim is among three tied for the lead after two rounds of the LPGA Thailand tournament

Former Women’s PGA Championship winner Sei Young Kim moved from second place into a three-way tie for the lead after two rounds of the LPGA Thailand tournament on Friday.

Kim, who won the 2020 Women’s PGA title by five strokes at Aronimink Golf Club in Pennsylvania, had a two-round total of 10-under 134 on the Siam Country Club Old Course at Chonburi southeast of Bangkok.

She was tied with Madelene Sagstrom and Patty Tavatanakit, who each shot 67 on Friday. They had a one-stroke lead over three players.

First-round leader Peiyun Chien, who led Kim by two strokes after the first round, shot 72 Friday and was in a group two strokes behind the leaders. Defending champion Lilia Vu had a 67 Friday and was 4-under and six strokes behind the leaders.

LPGA tournaments are also scheduled over the next two weeks in Singapore and China. (AP)

Related Topics

Abhay Singh

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports wrap, February 23
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs England Live Score Updates, 4th Test Day 1: ENG 198/5 at Tea; Root, Foakes put ENG back on track
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ranji Trophy Live Score, 2023-24 Quarterfinal updates: Musheer scores 50; Bhatt picks 4 vs MUM; MP loses 5 wickets
    Team Sportstar
  4. WPL 2024: ‘Rejection has been some sort of a motivation for me,’ says Chamari Athapaththu
    Shayan Acharya
  5. Indian sports news wrap, February 2
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

A night full of stars

Ayon Sengupta
One of a kind: Muttiah Muralitharan, an unparallelled match-winner, was conferred with Sportstar’s first-ever International Icon Award at the Sportstar Aces Awards function in Mumbai.

Muttiah Muralitharan: In a league of his own

Shayan Acharya
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Indian sports wrap, February 23
    Team Sportstar
  2. Indian sports wrap, February 22
    Team Sportstar
  3. Avalanche hits Gulmarg, all Khelo India Winter Games athletes safe
    PTI
  4. Equestrian Anush Agarwalla after claiming Olympic quota: Grateful and proud
    PTI
  5. J&K Lt Governor inaugurates Khelo India Winter Games
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports wrap, February 23
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs England Live Score Updates, 4th Test Day 1: ENG 198/5 at Tea; Root, Foakes put ENG back on track
    Team Sportstar
  3. Ranji Trophy Live Score, 2023-24 Quarterfinal updates: Musheer scores 50; Bhatt picks 4 vs MUM; MP loses 5 wickets
    Team Sportstar
  4. WPL 2024: ‘Rejection has been some sort of a motivation for me,’ says Chamari Athapaththu
    Shayan Acharya
  5. Indian sports news wrap, February 2
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment