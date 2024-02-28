Indian sports wrap, February 28

TENNIS
$25,000 ITF women’s tennis: Fifth-seed Yamalapalli beats Japan’s Koshishi in first round
Fifth seed Sahaja Yamalapalli warmed up for the challenges ahead with a 6-4, 6-2 victory over Ayumi Koshishi of Japan in the first round of the Federal Bank $25,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament at the Tennis Project, Baliawas, on Wednesday.
Sahaja stroked with intensity and converted four of eight break points to snuff the Japanese challenge. She did drop serve once but overall handled her service games with competence.
In the pre-quarterfinals, Sahaja will play Riya Bhatia who has been without match practice for some time. Riya overcame the fluent play of qualifier Anjali Rathi 7-6(5), 6-4.
Riya did well to make the doubles quarterfinals with Michika Ozeki of Japan.
Qualifier Vaishnavi Adkar unleashed her forceful strokes on both flanks to beat Akiko Omae of Japan in three sets. Vaishnavi will next face the top seed, the 218th ranked Dalila Jakupovic of Slovenia.
Shirvalli Bhamidipaty had little trouble in getting past the Japanese qualifier Ikumi Yamazaki. She will face seventh seed Jacqueline Cabaj Awad of Sweden in the second round.
The results
-Kamesh Srinivasan
SHOOTING
National selection trials: Chouksey tops women’s 50-metre rifle with world record score
Ashi Chouksey was in brilliant form as she topped the women’s 50-metre rifle 3-position event, with a world record score to boot, in the National shooting selection trials at the Madhya Pradesh Academy on Wednesday.
The 21-year-old Ashi shot 597 out of 600 in qualification, one point better than the world record shared by Jenny Stene of Norway and Sagen Maddalena of the USA, and won the final with 461.8, She was 4.3 points ahead of second-placed Vidarsa Vinod who had 588 in qualification. Himani Poonia placed third ahead of Lajja Gauswami, Priya, Dhyaneshwari, Heena Gohei and Surabhi Bharadwaj.
Ashi had been beaten by 0.1 and 0.2 points in the two selection trials earlier in air rifle. In the 25-metre women’s sports pistol, Asian Games gold medallist and multiple World Cup gold winner, Rahi Sarnobat topped with 33, three points ahead of Jaspreet Kaur. Olympian Annu Raj Singh placed third, ahead of Anisa Sayyed, Shital Desai, Kirandeep Kaur, TS Divya and Esha Singh.
Arjun Babuta topped men’s air rifle with 252.5 as he beat Sri Karthik Sabari Raj by 0.3 point. The latter had an impressive 634.2 in qualification. The qualification topper Dhanush Srikanth (635.4) did not shoot the final.
The results
-Kamesh Srinivasan
POLO
Radha Mohan Rajinder Mohan Gold Vase: Shergill scores four in Jindal Panther win
Simran Shergill scored four goals to help Jindal Panther to a 6-5 victory over Rajnigandha Achievers in a league match of the Radha Mohan Rajinder Mohan Gold Vase polo tournament at the Army Equestrian Centre, Delhi Cantonment, on Wednesday.
The results (league)
-Kamesh Srinivasan
