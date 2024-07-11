MagazineBuy Print

Paris 2024: Meet Vareeraya Sukasem, the 12-year-old Thai skateboarder gearing up for Olympic debut 

The young Thai skateboarder, who will be one of the youngest athletes to compete in the Paris Olympics in August, is drilling her signature move, known as “the feeble”.

Published : Jul 11, 2024 18:56 IST , Bangkok - 1 MIN READ

AFP
| Video Credit: AFP

At an indoor skatepark in central Bangkok, 12-year-old Vareeraya Sukasem gazes down the concrete ramp and in one smooth swift motion, propels her pink skateboard towards her target -– a steel handrail. The young Thai skateboarder, who will be one of the youngest athletes to compete in the Paris Olympics in August, is drilling her signature move, known as “the feeble”.

Paris Olympics /

Paris 2024 /

Paris 2024 Olympics

