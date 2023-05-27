Indian sports news wrap, May 27

SHOOTING

Trap shooter Bhowneesh finishes fifth in Shotgun World Cup

Paris Olympics quota winner Bhowneesh Mendiratta found the going tough in the trap finals, finishing fifth in the ISSF World Cup for Shotgun here on Saturday.

The 23-year-old from Faridabad, who was in joint lead with four others after the first three rounds of qualification with a score of 73 out of 75 on Friday, came up with identical scores of 24 each in the remaining two rounds of qualification on Saturday.

Bhowneesh aggregated 121 out of 125 over the two days of qualification, which saw him make the six-shooter finals at joint fourth position.

However in the finals, the Indian shooter erred and became the second marksman to get eliminated, shooting down 24 clay pigeons out of 30.

Veteran Italian marksman and two-time world champion, Fabbrizi Massimo, won the gold medal with a score of 46/50, overcoming Australia’s 27-year-old world champion James Willett (43/50), who had to settle for silver.

Top Kuwaiti marksman Khaled Almudhaf bagged the bronze medal with a score of 34/40.

The other two Indians in the 69-strong field, Zoravar Singh Sandhu and Prithviraj Tondaimal, finished 16th and 17th respectively with identical scores of 117.

On Friday, Zoravar and Prithviraj were placed 16th and 23rd among the contenders, after shooting scores of 71 and 70 respectively.

-PTI