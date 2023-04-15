Indian sports news wrap, April 15

TENNIS

Anirudh Chandrasekar and Vijay Sundar Prashanth had luck smiling on them bright as they got two successive walkover to make the doubles final of the €73,000 Challenger tennis tournament in Split, Croatia.

In the final, the Indian pair will challenge the top seeds Sadio Doumbia and Fabien Reboul of France.

The results €73,000 Challenger, Madrid, Spain Doubles (semifinals): Patrik Niklas-Salminen (Fin) & Bart Stevens (Ned) bt Sriram Balaji & Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan 1-6, 6-3, [10-8]; Quarterfinals: Balaji & Jeevan bt Miguel Damas & Alejandro Moro Canas (Esp) 7-6(4), 6-4. €73,000 Challenger, Split, Croatia Doubles (semifinals): Anirudh Chandrasekar & Vijay Sundar Prashanth w.o. Kalin Ivanovski (Mkd) & Luka Mikrut (Cro).

TEAM SPORTSTAR

GOLF

Lahiri best Indian in Vietnam, lies tied 13th

Lahiri, who has played two LIV events and just one Asian Tour event this year, played well with seven birdies against two bogeys after starting from the tenth tee. His earlier rounds were 69-69.

The Indians are having a modest outing with Honey Baisoya (72) next best at tied 46th, while SSP Chawrasia (71) and S Chikkarangappa (72) were both tied 56th.

Kartik Sharma (72) and Veer Ahlawat (71) were tied 62nd and Karandeep Kochhar (72) was tied 68th.

Earlier, Jeev Milkha Singh, Rashid Khan, Shiv Kapur, Khalin Joshi, Gaganjeet Bhullar, Viraj Madappa and Jyoti Randhawa missed the cut.

Japan’s Takumi Kanaya opened up a three-shot lead showing the skill and composure that helped him record a breakthrough victory in the International Series Oman in February.

The 24-year-old from Hiroshima carded a six-under 66 for an impressive tournament total of 17-under, with Australian Kevin Yuan and Jazz Janewattananond from Thailand in second place, on the Greg Norman-designed championship course at KN Golf Links.

Yuan also returned a 66, while Jazz, the overnight leader, carded a 71. Zimbabwean Kieran Vincent is in solo fourth after a 71, four behind the Japanese frontrunner.

Thailand’s Pawin Ingkhapradit (64) and Pavit Tangkamolprasert (68), Chinese amateur Ding Wenyi (67), the 2022 US Junior Amateur champion, and Hong Kong’s Matthew Cheung (67) were at fifth position, five off the lead.

-PTI