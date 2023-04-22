More Sports

Indian sports news wrap, April 22

Here are all the major updates in Indian sports on April 22.

Team Sportstar
Chennai 22 April, 2023 16:42 IST
The official logo of Premier Handball League.

The official logo of Premier Handball League. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

HANDBALL

The Telangana and Andhra Pradesh franchise Telugu Talons announced its entry into the Premier Handball League (PHL) on Saturday. The team, owned by Abhishek Reddy Kankanala will compete in the inaugural edition of the PHL.

The Talons will be looking to put together a robust team at the PHL auction slated to be held at the Taj Lands End on Sunday in Mumbai.

Each team will select a squad consisting of 11 Indian players and three international players.

By investing in the Telugu Talons team, Abhishek Reddy aims to promote the sport and provide a platform for talented athletes to showcase their skills on a larger stage, while also supporting the development of the sports ecosystem in India. Abhishek is dedicated to expanding his diverse sports portfolio and contributing to the growth of the handball community, particularly in India.

“I am thrilled to venture into the world of handball and support these incredible athletes,” said Abhishek.

“Handball is an exciting and engaging sport, and I believe it has immense potential to grow in popularity, especially in India. I am committed to developing the Telugu Talons to compete at the highest level within the Premier Handball League and to bring a new sense of pride and accomplishment to the handball community, both nationally and internationally.”

-VV SUBRAHMANYAM

