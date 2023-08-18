MagazineBuy Print

Indian sports news wrap, August 18

Here are all the major updates and results from Indian sports on August 18.

Published : Aug 18, 2023 16:01 IST - 3 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Anirban Lahiri carded a hat-trick of birdies on the back-nine to be placed tied 16th at the International Series England on Friday.
Anirban Lahiri carded a hat-trick of birdies on the back-nine to be placed tied 16th at the International Series England on Friday. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

Anirban Lahiri carded a hat-trick of birdies on the back-nine to be placed tied 16th at the International Series England on Friday. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

GOLF

Lahiri best among Indians at Newcastle

Fresh from his second-place finish at the Liv Series event in Bedminster, ace Indian golfer Anirban Lahiri carded a hat-trick of birdies on the back-nine to be placed tied 16th, the best among his compatriots, at the International Series England at Close House near Newcastle on Friday.

Lahiri was at one-under 70 that included a hat-trick of birdies from 14th to the 16th, as Thailand’s Sarit Suwannarut fired an opening round of five-under-par 66 to take the lead in conditions that were cold and wintry.

There are as many as 15 Indians in the field and the next best Indian after Lahiri, was Ajeetesh Sandhu (71) at T-40.

The rest of the Indian contingent had a tough time with Rashid Khan (73) lying at T-71, veterans Jeev Milkha Singh and Jyoti Randhawa shooting 74, as did Khalin Joshi to be placed T-86th and in danger of missing the cut.

Further down were SSP Chawrasia and Shiv Kapur with 75 each and were T-103rd, S Chikkarangappa, Gaganjeet Bhullar and Kartik Sharma carded 76 each to be T-114 and Rahil Gangjee and Karandeep Kochhar scored 77 each to be T-128th.

Honey Baisoya (78) was T-138, as was Veer Ahlawat and Viraj Madappa (79) at T-148th spot.

Lahiri’s card had five birdies against an early double on second and two other bogeys.

Thailand’s Sarit fired six birdies and one bogey in cold conditions on the Colt Course to finish the day in front of American Jason Kokrak and Jaewoong Eom from Korea, who carded 67s each.

- PTI

Solid start for Manu Gandas and Diksha Dagar in World Invitational

Indian golfer Diksha Dagar in the women’s section and Manu Gandas in the men’s category were off to fine starts in the first round of the ISPS HANDA World Invitational Presented by AVIV Clinics.

The left-handed Diksha shot 1-under 71 to be tied-13th on a crowded leaderboard, while Gandas carded a brilliant 5-under 67 and was tied second with three others.

The event is tri-sanctioned by the DP World Tour (DPWT), Ladies European Tour (LET) and LPGA Tour, with the men’s and women’s tournaments being played on the same course at the same time and having equal prize funds of $1.5m.

Dan Brown took advantage of favourable weather conditions to post an opening seven-under-par round of 64 at Castlerock Golf Club to lead the field.

In the women’s section, four players -- Switzerland’s Kim Metraux, England’s Gabriella Cowley, Sweden’s Ellinor Sudow and Australia’s Karis Davidson -- fired rounds of 69 (-4) to be out in the front.

Diksha birdied the first, ninth, 10th and 15th but dropped shots on the eighth and 11th and double-bogeyed the Par-3 16th in her 71 for the day.

Her score was creditable considering the course was playing tough, but still 31 players shot 1-under or better. There were 20 players at 1-under and Diksha was one of them.

Gandas, a product of the DLF Golf Academy in Gurugram, was an early starter. He birdied four times in the first seven holes and had two more on the 15th and 18th for one of his best starts of the season.

- PTI

