Indian sports news wrap, March 11

Here are all the major updates and developments in Indian sport on March 11.

GOLF

Avani’s putting woes continue, lies tied-24th at Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific

Indian golfer Avani Prashanth carded a 74 to be Tied-24th after third round of the Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific (WAAP) Championship in Singapore.

Nishna Patel, who had shot 71-72 on the first two days, finished with 5-over 77 to slip to Tied-34th.

Thailand’s Eila Galitsky, one of the three co-leaders after second round, finished with a superb birdie from the edge of the water on 18th, to take a big three-shot lead going into the final round. Kim Minsol (73) was lying second while Japan’s Yuna Araki (68) was sole third.

Avani, winner of Queen Sirikit Cup, last month, added 2-over 74, which included a birdie-birdie finish but was preceded by back-to-back bogeys on 15th and 16th. Avani kept missing birdie putts for the third day in a row.

“I was just not able to get my feel. So many putts, that I would normally make did not fall, so it was disappointing,” she said.

Avani had one bogey in her first 10 holes and a second one came on 11th. Then, there was a lot of action in the last four holes with two bogeys being followed by two birdies.

-PTI

TENNIS

Vihaan Reddy wins maiden ITF juniors title

Boys and Girls title winners, Vihaan Reddy and Ariana Gogulina, at the ITF junior tennis tournament in Gurugram. | Photo Credit: Kamesh Srinivasan

Vihaan Reddy clinched the title on maiden appearance as he beat Aarjun Pandit 6-4, 6-3 in the boys final of the ITF junior tennis tournament at the Tennis Project, Baliawas, on Saturday.

The 13-year-old Vihaan who lives and trains at San Jose in the US was playing his first ITF junior tournament and was understandably happy to win the title.

“I was down 1-6, 1-4 in the quarterfinals, and somehow managed to win”, said Vihaan as he looked back at his win against Samarth Sahita.

Vihaan was equally nonchalant when he trailed 1-4 in the second set of the final against Aarjun, and reeled off five games to emerge the champion.

The strong Aarjun had the game and power but lacked the acumen to put things together. In his anxiety to assert his power game, he erred. He recovered to fight better after dropping serve decisively with three double faults in the tenth game of the first set, but lacked the conviction to sustain the fight for long.

The strength of Vihaan, quite a frail boy, was his ability to stay focused on his game, every point, irrespective of the flow of the match. He consistently stroked with purpose and emerged stronger in the tough rallies.

“I am working on my serve. Am not an emotional person. It helps my game”, he reasoned.

After playing the next ITF junior tournament in Dehra Dun, Vihaan may focus on the Easter Bowl, the prestigious under-14 event in Indian Wells, as he attempts to make an impact on the global arena.

In the girls final, Ariana Ggulina of Kazakhstan led 6-2, 1-0 when Nainika Reddy retired with shoulder strain.

Ariana won the doubles title as well with Albina Kakenova. The boys doubles title was bagged by Shanker Heisnam and Siddhant Sharma.

RESULTS

Boys: Vihaan Reddy bt Aarjun Pandit 6-4, 6-3.

Doubles: Shanker Heisnam & Siddhant Sharma bt Fateh Singh & Navya Verma 7-5, 6-4.

Girls: Ariana Gogulina (Kaz) bt Nainika Reddy 6-2, 1-0 (retired).

Doubles: Ariana Gogulina & Albina Kakenova (Kaz) bt Anastasiya Krymkova & Satima Toregen (Kaz) 6-1, 6-2.

-Kamesh Srinivasan