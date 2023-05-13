Indian sports news wrap, May 13

GOLF

Diksha lone Indian to make the cut in Jabra Ladies in France

Diksha Dagar was the lone Indian to survive the 36-hole cut at the Jabra Ladies Open as the other four crashed out after the first two days.

Diksha, only the second Indian to have tasted victory on the Ladies European Tour after Aditi Ashok, carded 3-over 74 and was T-30 at 3-over 145 with one more round to go. She shot even par 71 on the first day.

Seher Atwal (75-74) missed the cut by one shot, while Tvesa Malik (76-75) and Amandeep Drall (72-79) were further down and Vani Kapoor (76-76) also had a rough week.

The first two rounds had starts from the sixth and 15th, but the final round will see all players tee off from the first as 67 players made the cut.

Anne van Dam (70) and Linn Grant (67) shared the lead heading into the final day with the pair locked on seven-under-par after two rounds of action.

Chasing a maiden LET victory, England’s Hayley Davis sits in third on five-under-par after posting a 67 (-4) in France.

-PTI

Lying third and one off the lead, Aditi eyes historic win on LPGA

Aditi Ashok, taking advantage of the warmer weather, moved up to tied third and within one shot of the lead at the 2023 Cognizant Founders Cup as she bids to become the first Indian to win on the LPGA Tour.

Following up on her first round 3-under 68, Aditi, playing her seventh year on the Tour, added 4-under 67 to get to 7-under 137 and one shot behind co-leaders, Australian Sara Kemp (65) and Korea’s Jin Young Ko (68).

Aditi is the winner of one Ladies European Tour event this season and runner-up at the JM Eagle LA Championship, where she lost in a play-off.

-PTI