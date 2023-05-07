Indian sports news wrap, May 7

GOLF

Kochhar treads well, finishes 26th in Korea

India’s Karandeep Kochhar rounded off a shortened week with a birdie on the 18th to card 1-over 72 on the final day and finish tied 26th at the GS Caltex Maekyung Open.

While Kochhar shot 69-69-72 for 3-under 210, veteran Jeev Milkha Singh shot even par 71 and was tied 36th in the field with rounds of 71-70-71 for 212. Among other Indians Honey Baisoya (69-72-73) was tied 51st and Gaganjeet Bhullar (72-70-76) was tied 68th.

Kochhar has been moving in the right direction and in nine starts this year he has made eight cuts after missing the year’s opening event in Oman.

Korean Chanmin Jung completed a wire-to-wire victory and established himself as one of his country’s stars of the future. He shot a final round five-under-par 66 for a tournament total of 16 under par and a commanding six-shot victory at Namseoul Country Club in Seoul.

Korea’s Minhyuk Song, an amateur, and Junghwan Lee tied for second following rounds of 64 and 70 respectively, in an event reduced to 54 holes after Saturday’s third round was cancelled because of poor weather and a waterlogged course.

Their compatriots Jaekyeong Lee (66) and Eunshin Park (67) tied for fourth, one shot back, while defending champion Bio Kim, also from Korea, finished in a tie for sixth, an additional stroke behind, following a 70.

Jung led after the opening day with a 63 and had a two-shot advantage after his second round 68.

The next event on the Asian Tour will also be staged in the Land of Morning Calm, with the Kolon Korea Open to be played at Woo Jeong Hills Country Club, from June 22-25.

- PTI

ICE HOCKEY

Ice Hockey Women’s Asia and Oceania Championship: India misses bronze against Singapore

The Indian team finished fourth in the 2023 IIHF Ice Hockey Women’s Asia and Oceania Championship after going down 1-3 to Singapore.

-Team Sportstar