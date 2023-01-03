Indian sports news wrap, January 3

TENNIS-

ITF Juniors

Qualifier Niyati Kukreti knocked out eighth seed Kamonwan Yodpetch of Thailand 6-2, 6-3 in the girls first round of the ITF junior tennis tournament at the CLTA Complex on Tuesday.

In the pre-quarterfinals, Niyati will play lucky-loser Maaya Rajeshwaran who beat Angeles Rodriguez-Rizo of Mexico 1-6, 6-2, 6-0.

The results (first round):

Boys: Daksh Prasad bt Aam Bojkovic (USA) 3-6, 6-3, 6-3; Sehaj Singh Pawar bt Bredan Hendrata (Ina) 6-4, 6-4; Shingo Masuda (Jpn) bt Kandhavel Mahalingam 7-6(5), 6-3; Roshu Fujioka (Jpn) bt Jaishnav Shinde 7-6(3), 6-3.

Girls: Yu-Ning Tsai (Tpe) bt Riya Sachdeva 6-3, 6-3; Sohini Mohanty bt Aishwarya Jadhav 6-0, 2-6, 6-3; Niyati Kukreti bt Kamonwan Yodpetch (Tha) 6-2, 6-3; Maaya Rajeshwaran bt Angeles Rodriguez-Rizo (Mex) 1-6, 6-2, 6-0; Dominika Podhajecka (Pol) bt Asmi Adkar 7-5, 3-6, 7-5.

VOLLEYBALL

Tamil Nadu boys fought their way past West Bengal 25-21, 15-25, 22-25, 25-19, 15-10 in the 44th National sub-junior volleyball championship at the Laxmi Public School, Karkardooma, on Tuesday.

Olympic bronze medallist Yogeshwar Dutt was the chief guest at the inauguration.

The results:

Boys:

Group-B: Jammu & Kashmir bt Chandigarh 20-25, 25-19, 25-23, 25-19; Gujarat bt Maharashtra 26-28, 25-15, 26-24, 25-14.

Group-C: Uttar Pradesh bt Jharkhand 25-13, 25-15, 25-18; Uttarakhand bt Bihar 25-17, 25-19, 25-16; Tamil Nadu bt West Bengal 25-21, 15-21, 22-25; 25-19, 15-10.

Group-D: Punjab bt Odisha 25-10, 25-15, 25-19; Telangana bt Himachal Pradesh 20-25, 25-21, 25-18, 25-21; Manipur bt Assam 25-15, 25-21, 25-14.

Girls:

Group-A: Delhi bt Karnataka 25-16, 25-16, 24-26, 25-17.

Group-B: Rajasthan bt Assam 25-8, 25-10, 25-16; Punjab bt Bihar 25-6, 25-6, 25-22; Uttar Pradesh bt Maharashtra 25-23, 25-15, 21-25, 25-11.\

Group-C: Gujarat bt Odisha 25-9, 25-17, 25-10; Himachal Pradesh bt Jharkhand 25-23, 25-9, 25-7.

Group-D: Telangana bt Pondicherry 25-15, 25-15, 25-16.

Ankita Raina loses doubles

Ankita Raina seeded No.1 with Rosalie van der Hoek was beaten 6-3, 4-6, [11-9] by Gao Xinyu and Punnin Kovapitukted in the doubles pre-quarterfinals of the $40,000 ITF women’s tennis tournament in Nonthaburi, Thailand, on Tuesday.

The results:

$80,000 Challenger, Nonthaburi, Thailand

Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Evan King & Tennys Sandgren (USA) bt Christopher Rungkat (Ina) & Vishnu Vardhan 6-3, 6-4.

$40,000 ITF women, Nonthaburi, Thailand

Doubles (pre-quarterfinals): Gao Xinyu (Cn) & Punnin Kovapitukted (Tha) bt Ankita Raina & Rosalie van der Hoek (Ned) 6-3, 4-6, [11-9]; AnchisaChanta & Lanlana Tararudee (Tha) bt Lina Glushko (Isr) & Riya Bhatia 6-7(4), 6-3, [11-9]; Sohyun Park (Kor) & Hong Yi Cody Wong (Hkg) bt Erika Sema (Jpn) & Rutuja Bhosale 6-3, 6-4.

-Kamesh Srinivasan