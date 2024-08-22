UTT 2024: Full squad list for U Mumba ahead of Ultimate Table Tennis Season 5

The fifth season of Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) is set to begin on August 22 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai.
This year, the tournament will have two additional teams — Ahmedabad SG Pipers and Jaipur Patriots — making their debut, bringing the number of teams competing for the UTT titleto eight.
The franchise-based league will see a total of 48 players, including 16 internationals, in action.
Leading the U Mumba franchise this season will be the veteran from Nigeria Quadri Aruna. Amongst the Indian paddlers is Bengal’s Sutirtha Mukherjee.
Take a look at U Mumba’s full squad:
U Mumba Squad
