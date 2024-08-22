MagazineBuy Print

UTT 2024: Full squad list for U Mumba ahead of Ultimate Table Tennis Season 5

Leading the U Mumba franchise this season will be the veteran from Nigeria Quadri Aruna.

Published : Aug 22, 2024 17:32 IST , Chennai

Team Sportstar
Nigeria’s Quadri Aruna plays against Romania’s Eduard Ionescu during a men’s singles round of 64 table tennis game at the 2024 Paris Olympics.
Nigeria’s Quadri Aruna plays against Romania’s Eduard Ionescu during a men’s singles round of 64 table tennis game at the 2024 Paris Olympics. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Nigeria’s Quadri Aruna plays against Romania’s Eduard Ionescu during a men’s singles round of 64 table tennis game at the 2024 Paris Olympics. | Photo Credit: AP

The fifth season of Ultimate Table Tennis (UTT) is set to begin on August 22 at the Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai.

This year, the tournament will have two additional teams — Ahmedabad SG Pipers and Jaipur Patriots — making their debut, bringing the number of teams competing for the UTT titleto eight.

The franchise-based league will see a total of 48 players, including 16 internationals, in action.

Leading the U Mumba franchise this season will be the veteran from Nigeria Quadri Aruna. Amongst the Indian paddlers is Bengal’s Sutirtha Mukherjee.

Take a look at U Mumba’s full squad:

U Mumba Squad
Akash Pal
Kavyasree Baskar
Manav Thakkar
Maria Xiao (ESP)
Quadri Aruna (NIG)
Sutirtha Mukherjee

